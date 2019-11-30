Duke
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Cutcliffe: Preparing For Thanksgiving Week Games "Can't Be the Same Week"

ShawnKrest

Last year, Duke had Senior Day on Thanksgiving weekend, and the team ended up losing to Wake Forest 59-7.

Should that be treated as an outlier, or do changes need to be made with how the team prepares during Thanksgiving week? David Cutcliffe has been hard at work deciding that.

“I don’t think it’s an outlier,” he said. “I think it’s a challenge. I didn’t do a good job a year ago preparing us. It’s something we’ve already talked about, and we’re going to be fine with whatever the circumstances are.”

Cutcliffe acknowledged that it can’t be just like any other game week, since the players are virtually alone on campus, with most students home for the holiday.

“It can't be the same week,” he said. “We'll bump practice back a little bit because there's no class. That sleep will benefit them. Not a lot, because we have a staff to think about too, you have a routine with your staff. Thursday we will practice as we always do in the morning, and then we will all have a great meal together. After that meal they are free until Friday morning. Some of them that live really close go see their families. A lot of them get together. Certain parents are in town that may take a group somewhere. Some of the coaches have them over at their house that evening. You know, myself, I'll have family in town. It's okay to have some time. I'm happy that people are going to be with their families.

"Friday morning, it's back to business. What we'll do Friday we’ll occupy a bit of their time. We'll have practice and then we'll go to the hotel like we normally would. I've done it a lot of different ways. The best way is to realize that after we practice on Thursday. It's okay to celebrate family, our own, us, as a team, and then certainly their own families.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Senior Day Spotlight: Koby Quansah

ShawnKrest
0

Duke linebacker Koby Quansah is the team's leading tackler and heart of the Blue Devil defense. He's preparing for his final home game as a Blue Devil and still isn't sure when the emotion of Senior Day will hit him. Watch

Senior Day Spotlight: Dylan Singleton

ShawnKrest
0

Duke starting safety and second leading tackler Dylan Singleton is ready for his final game at Wallace Wade Stadium. "It's a crazy moment." Watch

Winthrop Coach to Krzyzewski: My Great Grandkids Will Know I Coached Against You Here

ShawnKrest
0

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey wasn't satisfied with his team's loss to Duke. He said they didn't come there to sight-see, and, in fact, he told his players not to take cell phone pictures in Cameron. Then he got the chance to meet Coach K. Watch

Duke Shakes Off Upset, Tops Winthrop

ShawnKrest
0

Duke went from No. 1 in the country to national punchline with its upset loss on Tuesday. On Friday, the team needed to heal its damaged confidence. Read more

Coach K Suffered Health Issue Prior to Stephen F. Austin Loss

ShawnKrest
0

Duke suffered a shocking upset loss to Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday. Following a win on Friday, coach Mike Krzyzewski said he suffered from some type of health issue that day and was "not himself" and "not good". Watch

Duke's Cassius Stanley Likely Out Through Christmas With Hamstring Injury

ShawnKrest
0

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley went down in the second half of the Blue Devils' win over Winthrop. Initial fears were that he'd injured his knee, but team doctors now think it's just a muscular injury to his hamstring, which will keep him out through Christmas. Watch Coach K's comments on the injury

Duke vs. Winthrop: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

Duke takes the floor for the first time since a shocking home loss to Stephen F. Austin, and the Winthrop Eagles are the lucky team that gets to face an angry Blue Devils team. We'll be here with updates and analysis all night long.

David Cutcliffe on Casey Holman's Fast Recovery From Neck Injury

ShawnKrest
0

Duke lineman Casey Holman had a scary moment when he went down with an apparent neck injury. He was motionless on the field for several minutes and was carted off on a stretcher. But he started the next game. Coach David Cutcliffe discusses the timeline for treating the injury. Watch

Cutcliffe: Duke's Bad Tackling Gave Wake Forest Extra 140 Yards

ShawnKrest
0

Duke had been solid against the run but has struggled in recent weeks. David Cutcliffe blames poor tackling technique, which gave Wake Forest more than 140 yards after contact. Watch

Duke's Bowl Hopes Fading As More Teams Get Eligible

ShawnKrest
0

Two teams earned their sixth wins in early Thanksgiving Week action, making the odds of Duke getting a bowl bid as a five win team even longer. Read the full details on the Blue Devils situation here.