BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Coronavirus and Sports: Why NCAA Needs College Football Back in Fall

ShawnKrest

The NCAA announced that eligibility and athletic scholarships would be extended into next year for spring athletes whose sports have been canceled due to the coronavirus shutdown. SI senior writer Pat Forde breaks down how the NCAA, its athletes, and colleges around the country are planning ahead for the next academic year, and why college football has a big part to play.

Most of those spring sports impacted by the NCAA's decision are under a revenue crunch as it is. In good financial times, many Olympic sports need to be supported by revenue that comes from higher-profile sports. For many schools, that revenue is produced by college football.

Extending scholarships will add expenses to cash strapped programs at a time when athletic departments need to tighten their belts with revenue down after the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament.

Forde spoke to several college administrators who told him, "Boy, we'd better have college football in the fall, because that's the revenue cash cow for everyone."

With talk that the start of the college football season may be delayed, and perhaps games cancelled due to fallout from the global pandemic, athletic departments could find themselves in deep financial holes. Even if athletes want to take advantage of the NCAA's ruling and utilize their extra year of eligibility, they may find that the scholarship money simply isn't there.

As Forde said, "College football is going to be pretty darn vital from a sports standpoint in terms of balancing budgets and keeping every sport viable on college campuses."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coronavirus has college football season, NCAA future up in air

College football programs around the country are quietly looking at contingency plans, in case football season is delayed or cancelled. Read more

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley Leaves Duke for NBA Draft

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley will leave after one year to enter the NBA Draft, joining a long list of Duke one-and-dones. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke No. 7 in Way Too Early Top 25

Looking ahead to next season, Duke is expected to be a top 10 team, according to SI's Way Too Early Top 25. Read more

ShawnKrest

NFL Draft Prop Bets: Will Any Picks Violate Social Distancing?

Duke fans saw Daniel Jones go early in last year's NFL Draft. With no Blue Devils expected to be taken early this time around, here are some Draft prop bets to keep Duke fans interested. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Wins National Title in 2020 Tourney Simulation

Monday was scheduled to be the National Championship Game, but with the tournament scheduled, a video game company simulated March Madness, and Duke fared well. Read more

ShawnKrest

by

Duke2020

Scouting Report: 4-Star QB Christian Veilleux

Duke, Clemson, Penn State and Tennessee are all fighting for 4-star QB Christian Veilleux. A look at his highlight tape makes it clear why they're all so interested. Read more

ShawnKrest

Patrick Tape Re-Commits to Duke

Rewind the Tape. Duke filled a hole in the post for next season's team with the guy who created it -- Columbia grad transfer Patrick Tape, who decommitted three days ago. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Final Four for QB Christian Veilleux

Duke has some elite company after the Blue Devils made the final four for four-star quarterback Christian Veilleux. Duke will compete with Penn State, Tennessee and Clemson. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Post Indicates Wendell Moore Return

Wendell Moore Jr. was expected to return for a second year at Duke, and a post by the program's social media team seems to confirm that. Read more

ShawnKrest

Former Duke Target Alan Griffin Transfers to Syracuse

Duke didn't land Illinois transfer Alan Griffin, but the Blue Devils will see him again, as he wound up with ACC rival Syracuse. The Orange may land another transfer well-known to Duke, as well. Read more

ShawnKrest