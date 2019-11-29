Duke
Cutcliffe: Duke's Bad Tackling Gave Wake Forest Extra 140 Yards

ShawnKrest

Duke had been solid defending the run much of the year, but in recent weeks, the team has taken a step back in that area.

“It (had) been really good,” coach David Cutcliffe said. “I go first to the Wake Forest game. They're different and unique. It's very difficult. Then I go back to the Notre Dame game – a little bit of the same kind of style of blocking. We have to respond better to that. The Syracuse game, we didn't play very well. That's how I would chalk that one up. We can't afford not to play well against anybody we play. So, it's an emphasis. When you don't tackle, people are going to run the ball. If you will look at the Wake game where first contact was and say that was the end of the play, there may be 140 to 145 yards of less run game. So that kind of explains it, right?”

A large part of the problem in tackling has been with the Blue Devils’ technique.

“I talked to our coaches about this,” Cutcliffe said. “It's an interesting era of tackling. You know everybody does the 'rugby tackling' and the different thing from this fundamental is the fundamental I talk with the staff about – you still have to hit with your shoulder and then grasp. We're reaching and then trying to deliver a blow. There's a huge difference. And Koby (Quansah) had a couple of real nice tackles in the last game and I pointed it out to the staff. Look where first contact is. It's with the shoulder, and then you lock up. It's not reach. We worked hard on that today. It's not a slippage of what you're teaching. Everybody has default mechanisms. I've coached quarterbacks for years, and you train them here and they see and they've got visuals and then they forget about what their body's doing. If you’re not careful, the default mechanism—everything’s wrong in mechanics. Same thing can happen in tackling. There's only a limited amount of time during the season with the team on the practice field. So, you've got to work really hard at those default mechanisms of being contact then lock, contact then lock. I take full responsibility for that. We can tackle better than we have. That's a fundamental that I'm concerned with.”

Duke's Bowl Hopes Fading As More Teams Get Eligible

ShawnKrest
Two teams earned their sixth wins in early Thanksgiving Week action, making the odds of Duke getting a bowl bid as a five win team even longer. Read the full details on the Blue Devils situation here.

Duke Scoring List: Stephen F. Austin

ShawnKrest
Duke suffered a shocking loss, but the Blue Devils still made progress on the scoring list, plus a new contender in the Camerons in Cameron Indoor scoring list. Read the full report here

Coach K: "It's Not Okay to Play Like That. Not Acceptable"

ShawnKrest
Coach Mike Krzyzewski was upset with Duke's free throw shooting, and the fact that they had so many free throws instead of finishing plays. He was very blunt about his message to the team afterward. Watch

What's Next For Duke: "Gotta Get Tough. Gotta Get Tough Quick"

ShawnKrest
Duke suffered a shocking loss to Stephen F. Austin. What's next? Coach K put it bluntly: "Gotta get tough. Gotta get tough quick." Watch.

Coach K Rips Duke's Effort: "They Thought They Were Going to Win"

ShawnKrest
Coach Mike Krzyzewski pulled no punches after Duke's upset loss, saying that no matter what he told the team during timeout, "They thought they were going to win." Watch his comments

Key Play Breakdown: SFA's Final Shot Beats Duke

ShawnKrest
There were plenty of reasons why Duke was upset by Stephen F. Austin--shaky defense in the paint, turnovers, lack of effort and discipline. All of them came into play in the final few seconds of the game, resulting in a SFA highlight. Read more

Anatomy of an Upset: How Duke Lost

ShawnKrest
Duke was upset by a Quadrant IV team at home. How does that happen? A perfect storm of great play by the underdog and the Blue Devils leaving the door open. Read more

Duke Suffers Upset of the Season

ShawnKrest
The No. 1 Blue Devils lost to the No. 264 Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, ending a 150-game, 19 year non-conference winning streak at Cameron Indoor Stadium. "We stunk," Coach Mike Krzyzewski said. Read more.

Duke vs. Stephen F Austin: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
Duke faces its lowest-rated opponent of the non-conference season when Stephen F Austin, No. 264 in KenPom, visits Cameron Indoor. We'll be here with analysis and updates all game long.

Six Underclassmen Blue Devils Joining Seniors, Ending Careers

ShawnKrest
Fifteen seniors will be honored before their final game at Duke on Saturday. So will six juniors and sophomores who will be getting their degrees and moving on from the Blue Devils football team. Read more.