David Cutcliffe on What to Expect When Duke Returns to Campus

ShawnKrest

Duke will be one of the last teams in Power Five to return to campus when players begin arriving on Sunday.

Coach David Cutcliffe explained what the process will be like.

“There’s a protocol to everything we’re going to do,” he said. “Actually, the players, if someone brings them, like our newcomers, they’re generally going to have parents with them when they go over to the stadium, where we’re doing testing. We won’t be around nothing, just the medical people. Their parents will not get out of the car. The player only will go down. They do the symptom monitoring. They do the test. The player goes back and goes to their dorm room. Their parents help them put things in and say goodbye and they are quarantined. Those will be the most unusual startups for newcomers you’ve ever seen. We won’t see them. Sunday night, we’ll have a team meeting via Zoom. We won’t seem them until we see results of tests, whenever that occurs.”

Once a player passes the test, there are still more hurdles between them and returning to the field.

“Because our guys haven’t been here, the next protocol will be our medical community doing physicals and assessments. We’re going to evaluate the conditioning level of players. We don’t just go out there and start cold, not really understanding where we are. We’re going to do as much warm weather work as we can. People don’t think about that. They focus on the positive and negative tests, but none of us have been outside as much as we would be, so were going to do a heat acclimation along with an assessment of soft tissues and muscles.”

Rak and His Clocks: The Unusual Hobby of Duke's Rakavius Chambers

Duke senior offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers is a three-year starter and two-time Academic All-ACC, but he finds time for his hobby--collecting wall clocks, which each one showing a different time. He explains why.

ShawnKrest

Four Blue Devils Named Preseason All-ACC by Pick Six Previews

Jack Wohlabaugh, Chris Rumph, Victor Dimukeje and Mark Gilbert were all recognized on Pick Six Previews' 2020 preseason All-ACC team.

ShawnKrest

"Newly Discovered Evidence" in Lawsuit Contested by Zion Williamson's Lawyers

There was more back-and-forth drama in the Zion Williamson lawsuit as his former marketing agent presented "newly discovered evidence" of an illegal $400,000 payment while he was still at Duke. Williamson's legal team contested it, calling it baseless and fraudulent.

ShawnKrest

Three-Star Tackle Ryan Lange Picks Up Duke Offer

Three-star California tackle Ryan Lange has several offers from schools on the West Coast, including a group of Pac-12 rivals. Duke will attempt to lure him East, however, offering Lange earlier this week.

ShawnKrest

Uncertainty Clouds College Football Season

With many college teams back on campus, and Duke about to return, uncertainty has suddenly descended on the college football season. SI.com looked into the options and the decision deadline for how to handle football as the pandemic continues.

ShawnKrest

Kenny Blakeney: Tommy Amaker Helped Teach Me How to Recruit

Kenny Blakeney had the biggest recruiting upset in recent memory when Makur Maker chose Howard. Another former Duke player, Tommy Amaker, gets an assist, after showing Blakeney how to recruit with limited resources.

ShawnKrest

How Rare Is a Duke Recruiting Loss?

The numbers show that, once Duke identifies a target, the Blue Devils rarely miss. Since 2013, a prospect with a Duke offer is four times more likely to commit than one with an offer from Kansas and twice as likely as UNC and Michigan State offers.

ShawnKrest

Red Flag or Perfect Storm: What Max Christie's Rejection Means For Duke Recruiting?

Max Christie committed to Michigan State, giving Coach K a rare loss in the recruitment of a prospect he really wanted. Was it a fluke or is it a sign of the future for Duke?

ShawnKrest

Jonathan Kuminga Glad to See Coach K Speak Out For Social Justice

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski released a video supporting Black Lives Matter. While the subject may be controversial, top recruit Jonathan Kuminga was glad to see it. A witness to atrocities in the Congo, he now speaks out for justice and wants a coach who does the same.

ShawnKrest

Max Christie Chooses Michigan State Over Duke

One of Duke's top 2021 recruiting targets, five-star shooting guard Max Christie, left the Blue Devils scrambling after committing to Michigan State instead.

ShawnKrest