Da'Quan Gonzales Includes Duke in Top 10

Three-star 2021 cornerback Da’Quan Gonzales released his top 10 schools on Twitter, Friday. The 5-foot-10, 173-pound two-way player from Jensen Beach, Florida is rated No. 764 in the nation on 247Sports, who also has him as the No. 63 corner and No. 105 prospect from Florida. Gonzales also plays wide receiver and return man, and Rivals has him ranked as an athlete.

Duke made the cut for Gonzales’ top 10, along with LSU, USF, Tennessee, Boston College, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Illinois, Louisville and Miami.

Gonzales was a finalist for the TCPalm All-Area Defensive Player of the Year last season, with 38 tackles, five interceptions and two touchdowns on defense. He also rang up 1,088 all-purpose yards with 13 touchdowns on offense and special teams.

He is set on playing corner at the next level, however, as he told Fox Sports 640 AM’s Coach Kokell Show after releasing his top 10.

“I like them both equally,” Gonzales said, “but I know I want to play corner in college. That’s pretty set in stone.”

Gonzales also gave a breakdown of each of his top 10 schools to the Coach Kokell Show, saying of Duke, “Duke, I mean great academics, all-around, and they play ACC football. They have a solid, stable coaching staff which I like to see. When I was making the decision to go Ivy (League) or D-I school, as I was narrowing it down, I was like, ‘Some of these D-Is have an education that’s just as good or second to none.”

Gonzales mentioned Wake Forest, Boston College and Vanderbilt as also being comparable to an Ivy education.