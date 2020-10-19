David Cutcliffe Explains Two Key Possessions in Duke's Loss to NC State

Two possessions close to halftime helped turn the momentum of Duke’s game against NC State on Saturday.

With 1:34 left in the first half, Duke took possession leading 17-7. The Blue Devils were only able to run 49 seconds off the clock, however, after throwing incomplete on second down of their three-and-out possession, stopping the clock. Duke’s punt was blocked for an NC State touchdown.

“I felt like we were going to have to make a first down with their time-out circumstance,” coach David Cutcliffe said. “We were just trying to avoid punting the ball. The punt was tough. We went out with fast cadence, and a player needed to adjust his split. He knew it. They moved late, and we weren’t able to get it corrected. It happens. We believe in our punt protection. That kind of just bites you. We were hoping we could get a first down. I don’t think we had a real chance to run the clock out, particularly what we were dealing with, with their pressures at that point.”

The second key drive came after the half. Duke drove the ball into the red zone and faced fourth and goal at the one. Rather than kicking a field goal to go up 23-14, Cutcliffe went for it, and Duke was stopped, coming away with no points.

“Most of the time, in the first three quarters, with the ball inside the two or three yard line, I’m going to go for it,” Cutcliffe said. “Statistically, everything I believe in is you try to score a touchdown there. I know it would put us up nine points, but I didn’t think that was enough, particularly at that stage of the game. In the fourth quarter, I’m going to go up two scores, but right there, I felt like we were going to score a touchdown.”