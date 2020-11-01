SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Punt Blocks, Run Game

ShawnKrest

Duke got a boost from special teams in Saturday’s 53-19 win over Charlotte. Isaiah Fisher-Smith blocked two punts, each setting up a Duke touchdown. Duke saw something in Charlotte’s film that set up the plays.

“We thought we had an opportunity to block some punts,” David Cutcliffe said. “Kirk (Benedict, Duke special teams coordinator) and I sit down on Mondays, on our normal day off, and we go through all of that. We’re always going to look at fake opportunities, block opportunities, anything to try to gain a winning edge. He did a great job of coaching it, scheming it. We thought we had a real shot. Thank goodness our players executed it.”

Fisher-Smith is a true freshman safety who is getting his first chance to make an impact on special teams.

“Isaiah is a playmaker,” Cutcliffe said. “We thought that in high school. He is football savvy. H’es very aware. He has that ability in the secondary. We’re anxious to see him grow and mature as a defensive back as well. I think when you have a guy—and I’ve had guys before that were punt blockers—they are savvy football players, very alert, very aware.”

Duke also got a boost from the run game. The Blue Devils gained 274 yards on the ground and scored six touchdowns. Duke was led by Mataeo Durant’s 104 yards and Deon Jackson’s 101. Jackson scored on a 65-yard run on the second offensive snap of the game.

“Both games we won, we started quickly,” Cutcliffe said. “It was a great run by Deon, obviously well-blocked. It was huge. Two-play drives are a lot of fun. It also energizes you.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chase Brice on Duke's Run Game: Turn, Hand Off, Let Your Guy Go Work

Duke quarterback Chase Brice didn't need to put up eye-popping numbers against Charlotte, thanks to the Blue Devil run game. His game plan: "Turn, hand the ball off and let your guy go to work,"

ShawnKrest

Duke Overwhelms Charlotte

Duke came out of the bye week with a dominating performance against Charlotte. The Blue Devils scored the first 24 points of the game and never looked back, dominating with the ground game and blocking two punts

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. Charlotte: Gameday Thread

Duke is looking for its second win of the year in its only non-conference game. Charlotte will be a tough out, however. The 49ers are looking for their first ever win over a Power Five team and match up well where the Blue Devils are weakest

ShawnKrest

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, Nolan Smith Win Honors for Community Work

Mike Krzyzewski and Duke became the first college program honored by Make a Wish for their work with the foundation. Meanwhile, Nolan Smith was named Tar Heel of the Month for his community work

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses 2021 Recruit Caleb Houstan to Michigan

Duke missed on one of its top targets in the class of 2021 when Caleb Houstan chose Michigan. The Blue Devils had been in the final four for the SI All-American candidate

ShawnKrest

Duke Will Host Illinois in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

A piece of Duke's schedule fell into place when the Blue Devils drew Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Coach K discusses the difficulties and uncertainty with putting together a schedule this year

ShawnKrest

Coach K on CBB: Hate to Use the Word Lead, They're Just Making Decisions

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski isn't happy with college basketball's decision-makers, saying they're not really leading, just making decisions

ShawnKrest

Coach K: No Injuries, Positive Tests For Duke So Far

Duke players have been back since August 1, and Mike Krzyzewski said no one associated with the program has tested positive. The players have also avoided any injuries so far in practice.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on How Duke Handles Injuries at Center

Duke is down to a true freshman third stringer at center. David Cutcliffe discusses the position and who is behind current starter Graham Barton on the depth chart

ShawnKrest

Why Duke: Jeremy Roach Discusses His Recruiting Decision

Duke freshman point guard Jeremy Roach looked back on his recruitment and why he chose Duke. A former Blue Devil helped him to make up his mind.

ShawnKrest