David Cutcliffe on Duke's Punt Blocks, Run Game

Duke got a boost from special teams in Saturday’s 53-19 win over Charlotte. Isaiah Fisher-Smith blocked two punts, each setting up a Duke touchdown. Duke saw something in Charlotte’s film that set up the plays.

“We thought we had an opportunity to block some punts,” David Cutcliffe said. “Kirk (Benedict, Duke special teams coordinator) and I sit down on Mondays, on our normal day off, and we go through all of that. We’re always going to look at fake opportunities, block opportunities, anything to try to gain a winning edge. He did a great job of coaching it, scheming it. We thought we had a real shot. Thank goodness our players executed it.”

Fisher-Smith is a true freshman safety who is getting his first chance to make an impact on special teams.

“Isaiah is a playmaker,” Cutcliffe said. “We thought that in high school. He is football savvy. H’es very aware. He has that ability in the secondary. We’re anxious to see him grow and mature as a defensive back as well. I think when you have a guy—and I’ve had guys before that were punt blockers—they are savvy football players, very alert, very aware.”

Duke also got a boost from the run game. The Blue Devils gained 274 yards on the ground and scored six touchdowns. Duke was led by Mataeo Durant’s 104 yards and Deon Jackson’s 101. Jackson scored on a 65-yard run on the second offensive snap of the game.

“Both games we won, we started quickly,” Cutcliffe said. “It was a great run by Deon, obviously well-blocked. It was huge. Two-play drives are a lot of fun. It also energizes you.”