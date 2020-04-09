BlueDevilCountry
David Cutcliffe on Evaluating Offense Vs. Defense

ShawnKrest

Duke didn’t have much of a spring practice before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down. However, coach David Cutcliffe got to see some of his offense playing against his defense.

Having his own players on both sides of the ball can make it hard to evaluate the team, since Duke obviously needs both units to perform well to have on-field success. Is an interception a sign that the defense will be good next season, or is it a bad sign for the Blue Devil offense.

“What I’m going to measure on the defense is where we took it away,” Cutcliffe explained, “exceptionally well took it away. I can measure all the offense. I can measure not only the interceptions but how you carry and care for the ball. We do a bunch of drills. We’ve started circuits. You can put it in their mind. You demand it every drill. You demand it every snap. So our defense will have a hard time taking the ball away from our offense. We’re not going to give gifts. If the defense is doing all of the things—stripping, if they’re pass rushing with intent—about 20 percent of the sacks in the NFL end up fumbles. So definitely, there’s an art to that. Offensively, there’s an art to that at quarterback. I’m the head coach, so I want to see both of them do well, but it’s hard to measure it. Except with my trained eye, I can tell when we’re going to be successful against an opponent.”

Coach K's Tie Raises Money for Cerebral Palsy

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski wore a tie that was named after him--The Coach K Tie--during the season, to help raise money for a charity that uses the money from neckwear to help provide bicycles for children who suffer from cerebral palsy.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Alex O'Connell To Transfer To Creighton

Alex O'Connell announced he's leaving Duke for Creighton, where he hopes to "show what I'm truly capable of." Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: 20-Game Schedule Hurt ACC, "Because People Scheduled wrong"

The ACC played a 20-game conference season for the first time, and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski thinks it hurt the league, "Because people scheduled wrong." Read more

ShawnKrest

Coronavirus has college football season, NCAA future up in air

College football programs around the country are quietly looking at contingency plans, in case football season is delayed or cancelled. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coronavirus and Sports: Why NCAA Needs College Football Back in Fall

The NCAA gave spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility, but in order for schools to have enough money to bring them back to use it, college football could be critical. Read more

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley Leaves Duke for NBA Draft

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley will leave after one year to enter the NBA Draft, joining a long list of Duke one-and-dones. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke No. 7 in Way Too Early Top 25

Looking ahead to next season, Duke is expected to be a top 10 team, according to SI's Way Too Early Top 25. Read more

ShawnKrest

NFL Draft Prop Bets: Will Any Picks Violate Social Distancing?

Duke fans saw Daniel Jones go early in last year's NFL Draft. With no Blue Devils expected to be taken early this time around, here are some Draft prop bets to keep Duke fans interested. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Wins National Title in 2020 Tourney Simulation

Monday was scheduled to be the National Championship Game, but with the tournament scheduled, a video game company simulated March Madness, and Duke fared well. Read more

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: 4-Star QB Christian Veilleux

Duke, Clemson, Penn State and Tennessee are all fighting for 4-star QB Christian Veilleux. A look at his highlight tape makes it clear why they're all so interested. Read more

ShawnKrest