David Cutcliffe on Stopping UNC's Sam Howell

ShawnKrest

One of the big challenges facing Duke in Saturday’s game against North Carolina will be finding a way to slow down quarterback Sam Howell.

The Blue Devils did a solid job in last year’s game, holding the record-setting sophomore to 227 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Now a sophomore, Howell is coming off a game where he topped 440 passing yards against Virginia.

“It probably all revolves—certainly—around him and his ability to do a lot of things,” David Cutcliffe said. “He runs the game well. He manages the game well. They run the football really, really well with two great backs. He manages that part of the game. I think they have a great offensive front. those matchups are going to be critical, whether in the run or pass game. We’ve got to do as good a job as you can do trying to get them off schedule. When you do get pressure on a quarterback or you’re fortunate enough to get a sack, you throw the down and distance off schedule. You have a chance to hopefully get them off the field some. They’re very difficult when they get rolling. No one’s kept them out of the end zone when they get their rhythm and get rolling.”

The UNC offense vs Duke defense is just one aspect of the game.

“On the other side of it, we’ve got to have some success on offense,” he said. “They’re very difficult to convert first downs against. They’ve got a lot of balance. Their scheme is outstanding, defensively. It’s going to take a team victory. When the kicking game comes into play, you’ve got to have that blend, that ability to blend a good defense, kicking game and offense. That gives you a chance in any game to be successful.”

Rakavius Chambers: Key to UNC Game is Who Physically "Pounds" the Other

Duke offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers said that the key to beating North Carolina on Saturday is physical play. The winner will be the team that "pounds" the other and dominates

ShawnKrest

Duke in Top Three in Season-Opening KenPom Ratings

The first KenPom ratings of the season were released on Tuesday, and Duke will start the year at No. 3, according to college basketball's statistics guru. That's two spots higher than they ended last season.

ShawnKrest

Duke Preparing for Rivalry Game Against UNC

Duke is coming off of two wins in three games and now faces rival UNC. David Cutcliffe discusses the challenge the Tar Heels present and Duke's changes to game week schedule due to election day

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe Clarifies His Election Day Comments

David Cutcliffe had earlier called the NCAA-mandated day off for election day "showy." He clarified his comments and discussed his players' state of mind as many of them voted for the first time

ShawnKrest

DJ Steward Named to Watch List for Jerry West Award

Duke freshman DJ Steward was named to the watch list for the Jerry West Award, given to th nation's top shooting guard. He hopes to join RJ Barrett as Duke winners of the award. He also talks about his game, Duke's leaders this season and more

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice on Rivalry Week: "You Don't Like Anybody In Your State"

Duke quarterback Chase Brice will get his first taste of the rivalry with North Carolina this week, but he's had rivalry games before, at Clemson, against South Carolina.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Giving Players Election Day Off Unnecessary and For Show

Duke is looking for its third win in four games and has a rivalry game this week with UNC, but the game week schedule has been thrown into disarray by ... election day? David Cutcliffe says the required day off is "a little more showy, honestly—just say it like it is—than it has purpose"

ShawnKrest

Opponents, Dates Set For Duke's Invitational

Duke will host Bellarmine and Elon in early December as part of an early December invitational it's co-hosting with Howard to replace the Battle4Atlantis tournament

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: When You Don't Have the Victory Bell You Miss It Every Day

Duke plays North Carolina in the annual rivalry game this week, with the Victory Bell at stake. David Cutcliffe said Duke has a special place waiting for the Bell, and the team misses it

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chris Rumph on His Three Sack Game

Duke had five sacks against Charlotte, with edge rusher Chris Rumph leading the way. Rumph discusses his three-sack day and a successful day by the offense and special teams as well

ShawnKrest