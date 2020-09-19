David Cutcliffe on What Went Wrong in Boston College Loss

Duke wasted several opportunities in the 26-6 loss to Boston College, and coach David Cutcliffe pulled no punches afterward.

“The simple story is, when you don’t start fast, then you have a five turnover game to none (for B.C.), you don’t come close to matching explosive plays, you have two pretty bad penalties early and then we turned it over at the most inopportune times—going in and coming out (of halftime)—and when you do that, you’re going to lose football games,” he said.

Cutcliffe didn’t blame his players, however.

“I take full responsibility,” he said. “I do. Turnovers and the way our team played, that’s got to fall on the head coach. We’ve got to be all in offensively, defensively and in the kicking game for us to be our best. We’re two games in. It’s 2020. There’s 10 conference games. Nobody’s going to run from the hard work. We’ve got to stay together in the toughest of times. That’s what all families do. I like these young men. I like this team. I expect them to respond, but I have to help them more.”

One of the biggest problems Cutcliffe saw is that Duke didn’t have as many big plays as the Eagles.

“I think when you’re in a circumstance where momentum and energy—you own all of it. When you’re playing in a game in 2020, the team has to own that. The coaching staff has to own that. The thing that hit me throughout was not being able to generate explosive plays to match theirs. Explosive plays, big plays, ignite players. That’s in addition to the turnovers and a couple of inopportune penalties that should be avoided. That’s how it all comes together for Boston College—a road team.”



