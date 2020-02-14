BlueDevilCountry
Duke Assistant Derek Jones Leaves For Texas Tech

ShawnKrest

Duke’s football staff suffered a major loss when secondary coach Derek Jones left to take a position at Texas Tech. Jones has been on Duke’s staff since 2008 and has coached special teams and served as associate head coach, in addition to coaching defensive backs. He had previously started his coaching career with current Duke coach David Cutcliffe at Ole Miss.

With Duke, Jones created a social media presence that helped with Blue Devil recruiting, coining the defensive backs as the “Cheetahs” and the “Coalition.” Jones was also a prolific recruiter for Duke, playing a role in some of the Blue Devils most highly rated signees, including Sean Renfree, Shaq Powell, Jacob Monk, Scott Bracey, Ben Humphreys, Dylan Singleton, Matt Daniels and Eli Pancol.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye to family,” Cutcliffe posted on social media, “and Derek, Naketa and their daughters are family. I have shared so many special moments with him for more than 20 years. We’ll keep those memories fresh in our minds. We could not be more appreciative of Derek’s commitment to the Duke Football program for the past 12 years. He defines DukeGang and everything we stand for and represent. DJ has done it the right way on and off the field, working extremely hard to become a well-respected football coach in all facets of the profession.”

Jones responded online with, “Family to me is defined by the people you credit with the person you are. David Cutcliffe has been a mentor and friend to me since I started coaching and he’s first class in every aspect. I can’t thank you and Karen enough for all you’ve done for our family.”

Duke football also posted a video of himself and Jones, saying goodbye to each other. 

Tre Jones: UNC, FSU Games "Just Like the Tournament's Going to Be"

Duke played UNC and FSU in a 48-hour span, winning both. Tre Jones said it was a good run through of how the tournament is going to be. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Dillon88

Duke No. 69 in Bill Connolly SP+ Rankings

ESPN's Bill Connolly released his SP+ rankings for the 2020 football season, and Duke fell one spot from the end of last year, to No. 69. Here's a look at where that stands compared to the ACC and Duke's non-conference foes.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Tre Jones: We Began Preparing for FSU After Getting Off Bus From UNC

Duke had one full day between Saturday's win over UNC and Monday's win over FSU. Tre Jones said the team started preparing for Florida State as soon as they got off the bus. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Duke's Late-Game Heroics: Real Players Don't Run Plays, They Make Them

Duke had two buzzer beaters against UNC and a clutch rebound by Matthew Hurt to beat Florida State. They weren't anything the coaching staff drew up, which Coach K said was a testament to the players. Watch

ShawnKrest

Novanation

FSU's Leonard Hamilton: Duke Threw In Threes From the Parking Lot

Florida State tried to stop Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. by clogging the middle, but the Blue Devils responded with outside shooting as Alex O'Connell and Matthew Hurt "threw in threes from the parking lot." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Defeats Fatigue, Florida State

An exhausted Duke team had to lean on some of its role players, as well as digging deep to find the energy and toughness to hang on in a win over No. 8 Florida State on short rest. Read more

ShawnKrest

Dillon88

Coach K on Scouting FSU on Short Notice

Duke played on Saturday night, then had to prepare for Florida State on Monday. That required some creative ways to present the scouting report to the team, especially since FSU plays 11 players. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Coach K: We Were Ready to Get Knocked Out

Duke was exhausted, playing its fourth game in nine days, but just as it seemed the Blue Devils were about to get worn down by Florida State, they dug deep to win the game and impress their hall of fame coach. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Coach K "Wants More" From Duke Fans After Win

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he "wants more" from his fans after their reaction to Monday's win over Florida State. While he said they were "great" several times, he also thought they needed to be hungrier and more appreciative of the team. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Florida State Update

Duke won a hard-fought game against Florida State and had some movement on the career lists. Corey Maggette, Jabari Parker and current Blue Devil Jack White all got passed. Read the full report here

ShawnKrest