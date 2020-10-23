Devery Hamilton on Improving Duke's Run Game

Duke had a successful rushing day against Syracuse, two weeks before the off week. Offensive tackle Devery Hamilton said the team needs to keep making progress.

“First and foremost, it comes down to all 11 guys on offense doing their jobs,” he said. “It comes down to the quarterback making the right play call, the offensive line making our combination calls, making sure we’re attacking the right aiming points. When the running back does make it through the line, the tight ends and wide receivers stay on their guys. I think that’s really what we did and what you saw against Syracuse. That’s why we were able to rack up 300-plus yards of rushing. Against NC State, a little bit better run defense, but still, at the end of the day, it comes down to us doing our jobs. At times during the game we had miscommunications in terms of aiming points and points of contact we were trying to attack. We clean those up on Sundays after the game. Those are really the big things. It’s not really about what the other team is doing. At the end of the day, we should know our offense—our scheme—better than the defense knows their scheme. No matter what they do, we should know our answer to it. We need to continue to grow, continue to work on it, week by week. This week is a great week, not having a game, just to hone in not on what other people are doing but what we’re doing and examine what we can do better.”