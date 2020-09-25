SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

DT Ben Frye: Duke Defense Is Young But Impressive Up the Middle

ShawnKrest

While the interrupted spring practice and offseason has had an impact on Duke’s offense, defensive tackle Ben Frye points out that the defense is also showing the effects.

“Each position, COVID has definitely stopped momentum and growth,” he said, “especially for our youngsters, guys who are trying to learn a lot of new techniques coming out of high school. I think it definitely interrupted a lot of that. As far as defense goes, it might be … we don’t have to remember a bunch of routes, but we’ve got to recognize schemes. We’ve got to know the plays. I think we’ve had a good amount of time to recognize that. We had a good camp, even though it was interrupted and different. We got the same amount of work in. We utilized the Zoom calls in the offseason.”

Duke’s defense features young players, particularly up the middle. Behind Frye are two sophomore linebackers in Rocky Shelton and Shaka Heyward. Frye has been impressed with their work through two games.

“Awesome,” he said of Heyward. “He plays a position where he’s a guy that can make a lot of staple plays. He’s the center of our defense. To have a big physical guy who can track things down, as fast as he is, as big as he is. He’s a big physical guy. He makes our jobs that much easier. Yeah, both our guys are young. I think especially this early on, they’re showing some big things, playing really mature, really aggressive. That’s all we really need. Play aggressive, everything else comes after that.”

Frye is a redshirt junior. He and senior Derrick Tangelo are the only non-freshmen among the six tackles listed on Duke’s depth chart. Redshirt freshmen Christian Rorie and DeWayne Carter are backups, with true freshen Aeneas Peebles and Gary Smith III behind them.

“We’ve got a lot of younger defensive tackles,” Frye said. “Those guys are pretty physically mature as well. They’re big physical guys. We all feel comfortable with them coming in and getting just as many reps as we are, being able to handle the job and performing just as well as us. They’re going to keep coming along as the season progresses and make big-time plays.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Needs to Avoid Turnovers Against Virginia

Duke lost at Virginia 48-14 last year. As the Blue Devils head back to UVA on Saturday, David Cutcliffe says that Duke needs to avoid turnovers. "Last year, we wrapped up gifts and gave it to them"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Duke Has Left Eight Touchdowns on the Field This Year

Duke has made little mistakes, due to not being game ready. David Cutcliffe explains what that means and said its cost the team eight touchdowns in two games

ShawnKrest

Duke's Rakavius Chambers Named to Good Works Team

Duke offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers was named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, becoming the twelfth Blue Devil to win the honor in the last 10 years

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe Says Duke Has Never Run From Challenges

Duke is 0-2, but David Cutcliffe thinks the team can improve. "We haven't run away from issues since we've been here and we're not running away from this one"

ShawnKrest

Could Duke Coach David Cutcliffe Be Fired?

David Cutcliffe has rebuilt Duke's program from worst in the nation to a perennial bowl contender. That should earn him some leeway in a rough season or two, but according to an online bookmaker, he's seventh most likely to be the first ACC coach fired this year

ShawnKrest

A Box Score From Duke's First Scrimmage Video

Joey Baker led all scorers and Jordan Goldwire dished out an assist every 41 seconds. We put together a box score from the highlights of Duke's first 5-on-5 scrimmage.

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses Mark Gilbert, Josh Blackwell to Injury

One of the strong points of Duke's defense was a deep, experienced set of corners. Two games in, that will be tested as both of Duke's starters underwent surgery and are out indefinitely

ShawnKrest

Duke's Ben Frye: "We've Got to Earn the Right to Rush the Passer"

Duke has done well with rushing the passer this year, but DT Ben Frye says the Blue Devils need to stop the run before they can worry about going after quarterbacks

ShawnKrest

An Early Look at Duke's Basketball Schedule

The college basketball season is slowly coming into shape. Here's a look at what we know about Duke's schedule, including the rumored "event" it might be hosting.

ShawnKrest

Duke Basketball Continues Social Justice Work

Duke provided an update on how its current and former players have continued to work for social justice. Reggie Love, Nate James, Nolan Smith and Grant Hill are among the former players taking a leadership role.

ShawnKrest

by

Dukerulz