Duke Unveils 2020 Football Schedule

Duke will face eight bowl teams and play two weeknight contests in 2020. The ACC released the schedule for the upcoming year on Wednesday morning.

The Blue Devils open with three straight home non-conference games. On Sept. 5, Duke faces Middle Tennessee State. The Blue Devils blew out the Blue Raiders in Murfreesboro last season, 41-18, in the first meeting between the two schools.

On Sept. 12, Duke plays Elon. The FCS school just over an hour west of Durham last played Duke to open the 2014 season, a game won by the Blue Devils 52-13. Duke is 6-0 all time against Elon with four shutout victories.

Next up for Duke is a Thursday night game with Charlotte. This will be the first meetup between the Blue Devils and 49ers, whose program began in 2015. Charlotte made its first bowl appearance last season, losing to Buffalo in the Bahamas Bowl after a 7-5 regular season.

Duke opens conference play on Sept. 26 at Pitt. The Blue Devils have lost five straight to the Panthers, including the last two in Pittsburgh. Duke’s last win was at Pitt in 2014. Pitt beat Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl last season to cap an 8-5 year.

Duke opens October with a home game against Wake Forest. The Deacs have beaten the Blue Devils the last two years and have won their last two in Durham as well. Wake lost to Michigan State in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl to finish an 8-5 year.

Duke finishes its crossover games with the ACC Atlantic Division on Oct. 10 with a trip to NC State. This is the first time the Blue Devils and Wolfpack have tangled since a 38-20 Duke win in 2013. Duke’s last trip to Carter-Finley Stadium was in 2009, a 49-28 win over State.

On Oct. 17, Duke finishes the in-state portion of the schedule, hosting UNC. Duke lost to the Tar Heels in a last-second contest last season. The Blue Devils have won two straight over the Heels at Wallace Wade. UNC won the Military Bowl over Temple last season, finishing 7-6.

After playing three in-state ACC foes in three weeks, Duke gets the week of Oct. 24 off. It’s the latest for Duke’s first open week since 2017.

The Blue Devils travel to Notre Dame on Halloween. The Irish pounded Duke at Wallace Wade last season, but the Blue Devils got a win on the last trip to South Bend, in 2016. The Irish beat Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl in an 11-2 2019 season.

Duke has a second straight road game when the Blue Devils travel to Georgia Tech on Nov. 7. Duke has won three straight over the Yellow Jackets.

The Blue Devils then host neighbors to the north in back to back weeks. Duke plays Virginia in a Friday night game on Nov. 13. Duke will be looking to snap a five-year losing streak. The Cavs won the Coastal and lost to Florida in the Orange Bowl last season.

On Nov. 21, Duke welcomes Virginia Tech, who lost the Belk Bowl to finish an 8-5 year. Duke beat Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last year but has lost eight straight to the Hokies at home.

Duke finishes the regular season with a trip to Miami on Nov. 28. The Hurricanes lost to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl last year. Duke has won two straight over the Canes.

2020 Duke Football Schedule (2019 Record)





SEPTEMBER

5 – MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE (4-8)

12 – ELON (5-6)

17 – CHARLOTTE (7-6)

26 – at Pittsburgh (8-5)



OCTOBER

3 – WAKE FOREST (8-5)

10 – at N.C. State (4-8)

17 – NORTH CAROLINA (7-6)

24 – Open date

31 – at Notre Dame (11-2)



NOVEMBER

7 – at Georgia Tech (3-9)

13 – VIRGINIA (9-5)

21 – VIRGINIA TECH (8-5)

28 – at Miami (6-7; lost to Louisiana Tech, 14-0, in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl)