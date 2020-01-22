BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke Unveils 2020 Football Schedule

ShawnKrest

Duke will face eight bowl teams and play two weeknight contests in 2020. The ACC released the schedule for the upcoming year on Wednesday morning.

The Blue Devils open with three straight home non-conference games. On Sept. 5, Duke faces Middle Tennessee State. The Blue Devils blew out the Blue Raiders in Murfreesboro last season, 41-18, in the first meeting between the two schools.

On Sept. 12, Duke plays Elon. The FCS school just over an hour west of Durham last played Duke to open the 2014 season, a game won by the Blue Devils 52-13. Duke is 6-0 all time against Elon with four shutout victories.

Next up for Duke is a Thursday night game with Charlotte. This will be the first meetup between the Blue Devils and 49ers, whose program began in 2015. Charlotte made its first bowl appearance last season, losing to Buffalo in the Bahamas Bowl after a 7-5 regular season.

Duke opens conference play on Sept. 26 at Pitt. The Blue Devils have lost five straight to the Panthers, including the last two in Pittsburgh. Duke’s last win was at Pitt in 2014. Pitt beat Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl last season to cap an 8-5 year.

Duke opens October with a home game against Wake Forest. The Deacs have beaten the Blue Devils the last two years and have won their last two in Durham as well. Wake lost to Michigan State in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl to finish an 8-5 year.

Duke finishes its crossover games with the ACC Atlantic Division on Oct. 10 with a trip to NC State. This is the first time the Blue Devils and Wolfpack have tangled since a 38-20 Duke win in 2013. Duke’s last trip to Carter-Finley Stadium was in 2009, a 49-28 win over State.

On Oct. 17, Duke finishes the in-state portion of the schedule, hosting UNC. Duke lost to the Tar Heels in a last-second contest last season. The Blue Devils have won two straight over the Heels at Wallace Wade. UNC won the Military Bowl over Temple last season, finishing 7-6.

After playing three in-state ACC foes in three weeks, Duke gets the week of Oct. 24 off. It’s the latest for Duke’s first open week since 2017.

The Blue Devils travel to Notre Dame on Halloween. The Irish pounded Duke at Wallace Wade last season, but the Blue Devils got a win on the last trip to South Bend, in 2016. The Irish beat Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl in an 11-2 2019 season.

Duke has a second straight road game when the Blue Devils travel to Georgia Tech on Nov. 7. Duke has won three straight over the Yellow Jackets.

The Blue Devils then host neighbors to the north in back to back weeks. Duke plays Virginia in a Friday night game on Nov. 13. Duke will be looking to snap a five-year losing streak. The Cavs won the Coastal and lost to Florida in the Orange Bowl last season.

On Nov. 21, Duke welcomes Virginia Tech, who lost the Belk Bowl to finish an 8-5 year. Duke beat Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last year but has lost eight straight to the Hokies at home.

Duke finishes the regular season with a trip to Miami on Nov. 28. The Hurricanes lost to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl last year. Duke has won two straight over the Canes.

2020 Duke Football Schedule (2019 Record)

SEPTEMBER
5 – MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE (4-8)
12 – ELON (5-6)
17 – CHARLOTTE (7-6)
26 – at Pittsburgh (8-5)

OCTOBER
3 – WAKE FOREST (8-5)
10 – at N.C. State (4-8)
17 – NORTH CAROLINA (7-6)
24 – Open date
31 – at Notre Dame (11-2)

NOVEMBER
7 – at Georgia Tech (3-9)
13 – VIRGINIA (9-5)
21 – VIRGINIA TECH (8-5)
28 – at Miami (6-7; lost to Louisiana Tech, 14-0, in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl)

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Gets Back on Winning Track With Rout of Miami

The Blue Devils snapped a two game winning streak with a 30-point rout of Miami, Duke's second 30-point win over the Hurricanes this month. Read more.

ShawnKrest

by

BallisLife

Duke Scoring List: Miami Update

Trevon Duval and Shavlik Randolph get passed, plus appearances on other lists by Tommy Amaker, Grant Hill and JJ Redick. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Miami at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Miami takes on Duke in a matchup of two teams on two-game ACC skids. We’ll have courtside updates all night.

ShawnKrest

Duke Hires Greg Frey as Offensive Line Coach

Duke confirmed the hiring, reported last week, of Greg Frey as the team's offensive line coach. Frey has coached line in the power five for 12 seasons and replaces Jim Bridge, who left for Memphis. Read more

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore Still "a Few Weeks" From Return

Wendell Moore broke a bone in his hand on Jan. 4 and had surgery two days later. Two weeks into his recovery, he still has "a few weeks" to go. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: "That Was a Brutal Game ... You Can't Have That."

Duke fell behind early in its loss to Louisville after the Cardinals forced several turnovers with their physical defense. That left coach Mike Krzyzewski comparing the game to old Pistons-Bulls slugfests ... and the UFC. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Sbolden1

Coach K: I’m Just Saying the Game Shouldn’t be Played That Way

Coach K clarified his complaints about the physical play in Duke's loss to Louisville, saying he didn't want it to sound like "sour grapes." "I'm just saying the game shouldn't be played that way," he added. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Dan the Fan

Joey Baker on Darius Perry Incident: Just Making Sure Everything Was Good

Joey Baker went nose-to-nose with Darius Perry after the Louisville player sent Cassius Stanley to the floor. Baker said he's friends with Perry and it wasn't a big deal. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: It's a Long Journey

Duke has lost back-to-back games in the ACC, against more experienced teams. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Duke needs to get older. "It's a long journey." Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: "I Let My Team Down"

Tre Jones scored 12 points and had seven assists against Louisville. But Duke was slow to respond to the physical play that gave Louisville an early lead, and Jones takes full responsibility. Watch.

ShawnKrest