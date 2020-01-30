Duke Leads ACC With 11 Academic All-ACC Selections

For the eleventh consecutive season, Duke led the ACC in All-ACC Academic Football Team selections.

Eleven Blue Devil players were named to the 2019 team, including five repeat All-ACC Academic players.

Senior defensive end Tre Hornbuckle was named for the second time. He also made the team in 2017. Named for the second straight year were safety Michael Carter II, guard Rakavius Chambers, quarterback Quentin Harris and safety Marquis Waters.

First time Academic All-ACC players were guard Zach Baker, wide receiver Scott Bracey, tight end Noah Gray, tackle Casey Holman, kicker AJ Reed and wide receiver Aaron Young.

To be considered for the team, players must have a 3.00 grade point average in the previous semester and a 3.00 cumulative average during his academic career.

Duke’s 11 selections were one more than Virginia. Clemson had eight, Boston College, Syracuse and Virginia Tech six, Louisville, Pitt and Wake five, Georgia Tech and NC State three, Miami and UNC two and Florida State one.

Over their 11-year run at the top of the ACC, Duke has had 162 Academic All-ACC selections. The Blue Devils’ 11 selections this year were their fewest since the first year of that streak, 2009, when Duke also had 11.

Duke has had multiple selections every year since 1987. They’ve had a selection every season since 1971 and all but four years in the history of the ACC.

Over the last eight seasons, Duke’s 118 selections are more than any two other ACC teams combined. Pitt is in second place at 44, followed by Clemson at 42, Virginia (40), Syracuse (38), NC State (36), Wake Forest (34), Virginia Tech (28), Boston College (27), Georgia Tech (26), Miami (24), Louisville (21), North Carolina (17) and Florida State (12).