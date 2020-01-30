BlueDevilCountry
Duke Leads ACC With 11 Academic All-ACC Selections

For the eleventh consecutive season, Duke led the ACC in All-ACC Academic Football Team selections.

Eleven Blue Devil players were named to the 2019 team, including five repeat All-ACC Academic players.

Senior defensive end Tre Hornbuckle was named for the second time. He also made the team in 2017. Named for the second straight year were safety Michael Carter II, guard Rakavius Chambers, quarterback Quentin Harris and safety Marquis Waters.

First time Academic All-ACC players were guard Zach Baker, wide receiver Scott Bracey, tight end Noah Gray, tackle Casey Holman, kicker AJ Reed and wide receiver Aaron Young.

To be considered for the team, players must have a 3.00 grade point average in the previous semester and a 3.00 cumulative average during his academic career.

Duke’s 11 selections were one more than Virginia. Clemson had eight, Boston College, Syracuse and Virginia Tech six, Louisville, Pitt and Wake five, Georgia Tech and NC State three, Miami and UNC two and Florida State one.

Over their 11-year run at the top of the ACC, Duke has had 162 Academic All-ACC selections. The Blue Devils’ 11 selections this year were their fewest since the first year of that streak, 2009, when Duke also had 11.

Duke has had multiple selections every year since 1987. They’ve had a selection every season since 1971 and all but four years in the history of the ACC.

Over the last eight seasons, Duke’s 118 selections are more than any two other ACC teams combined. Pitt is in second place at 44, followed by Clemson at 42, Virginia (40), Syracuse (38), NC State (36), Wake Forest (34), Virginia Tech (28), Boston College (27), Georgia Tech (26), Miami (24), Louisville (21), North Carolina (17) and Florida State (12).

Football

Jeff Capel: 'I Couldn't Worry About My Feelings' When Facing Duke

Jeff Capel had played 60 games at Cameron and coached 115, but he had his first game there on the visiting sideline on Tuesday. He tried to focus on the challenge of game planning against Duke instead of worrying about his feelings. Read more

Coach K Apologizes for Scolding Students "But Let's Find a Different Cheer"

Coach Mike Krzyzewski yelled at the student section for a cheer singling out Pitt coach, and former Blue Devil, Jeff Capel. When he found out later that the cheer was relatively benign, he apologized but still thought it was inappropriate. Watch

Duke Transfer Update: Chase Brice Expected to Visit

Clemson QB Chase Brice is expected to visit Duke this weekend as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. Two now-former Blue Devils have also found new homes in the transfer portal. Read more

Eating His Young: Coach K's Record Against His Assistants

Coach Mike Krzyzewski has faced eight former players or assistants. As the only one to beat him, Mike Brey, says, "He likes to eat his young." Here's the overall record of K against his coaching tree.

Jeff Capel on Returning to Duke: "Once Competition Starts, Man It's Competition"

Former Duke player and coach Jeff Capel returned to Cameron Indoor Stadium to lead his Pitt team against the Blue Devils. He said it was weird coming in for shoot around, but once the game started, he locked it. Watch

Coach K to Team on Kobe: "Men Cry"

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski held a team meeting on Monday to share his memories of Kobe Bryant with his players and to help them grieve. Read more.

Coach K on Jeff Capel, Kobe Bryant

It was an emotional night for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, as he had to coach against former player and assistant Jeff Capel, on the night they paid tribute to former Olympic player Kobe Bryant. Read more

Duke Scoring List: Pitt Update

Plenty of movement on the career lists at Duke following the Pitt game. Tre Jones passed Billy King in scoring, plus he moved into the top 20 in assists. Read the full report here

Emotions Run High As Duke Tops Pitt

Duke managed to survive a Pitt rally to win an ACC battle in an emotional night at Cameron Indoor that saw former Blue Devil player, assistant and interim coach Jeff Capel return. Read more

Pitt-Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Pitt faces Duke at Cameron as former Blue Devil player, assistant and interim coach Jeff Capel makes his return. Tune in for updates and analysis from courtside.

