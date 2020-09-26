SI.com
Duke at Virginia: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

The 0-2 Blue Devils look for their first win of the season at a place where they fell 48-14 last season--UVA's Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers are playing their first game of the year--the third straight Duke opponent who will be opening its season, making it difficult for the team to scout.

David Cutcliffe said his players were getting "irritated" by the situation, which he said is probably unprecedented in the history of college football and came about thanks to a cancellation of Virginia's scheduled opener due to a COVID outbreak at Virginia Tech, UVA's opponent.

Duke quarterback Chase Brice is still hunting his first Blue Devils touchdown pass, after moving the offense well but seeing drives fall short of the end zone in losses to Notre Dame and Boston College.

The Blue Devils will also have to avoid turnovers, after losing possession five times in the home loss to BC

Duke's defense will be playing without either starting cornerback. Expected to be a strength this year with depth and experience, the Blue Devils saw both starters go down to injury and have surgery this week. Mark Gilbert, who just got back onto the field after two years battling a hip injury, is out, as is Josh Blackwell, who also returned punts for Duke.

The stadium allowed in an extremely small number of fans, including a few dozen Blue Devil player family members.

Duke is wearing white jerseys and shoes, blue pants and helmets, with the helmet logo of a black Duke D.

Duke opens the game with great field position following a UVA fumble, but again settles for three instead of seven after losing six on a third-and-goal run from the one. 3-0 Duke early.

Duke forces a UVA punt. Despite Jake Bobo being listed first on the depth chart, Jalon Calhoun is back to receive. Slight bobble but no damage.

Chris Rumph slow to get up after Duke stops UVA short on third down. Seems to be moving okay on the sideline, however.

Looked like Brice was expecting a running back where there was none. He kept it, got tackled for a loss and very nearly lost a fumble. UVA thought he did.

Brice getting pounded as he throws every time he tries a play action. Line can't hold up for long enough for him to play fake and then throw.

There's Brice's first touchdown pass as a Blue Devil. Hits Jake Marwede over the middle wide open and he rumbles 55 yards for the score.

