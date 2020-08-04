Duke's Ben Wyatt Named to Watch List for Mannelly Award
ShawnKrest
Duke football long snapper was named to the preseason watch list for the 2020 Patrick Mannelly Award on Monday.
The award, named after former Duke and NFL long snapper Patrick Mannelly, is given to the top senior FBS long snapper. The Mannelly Award is in its second season of existence as Notre Dame's John Shannon took home the inaugural honor.
Wyatt, a native of Davidson, N.C., was named to the initial 20-man list. In 38 career games, he has played 270 snaps. The 6-1, 220-pound redshirt senior has been the primary long snapper for the Blue Devils the last three seasons.
Ten semifinalists will be selected on Nov. 16 before three finalists are selected on Nov. 27. The winner is tentatively expected to be announced on Dec. 12.
Wyatt is the seventh different Blue Devil named to a preseason watch list for a college football award. Duke players have appeared on a total of 10 different lists.
Lott IMPACT Award (College Football's Defensive Best in Character and Performance): Victor Dimukeje
Paul Hornung (Most Versatile Player): Deon Jackson
Bednarik Award (Top Defensive Player): Victor Dimukeje and Chris Rumph II
Doak Walker Award (Top Running Back): Deon Jackson
Bronko Nagurski Trophy (Top Defensive Player): Victor Dimukeje
Outland Trophy (Top Interior Lineman): Jack Wohlabaugh
John Mackey Award (Top Tight End): Noah Gray
Wuerffel Trophy (Community Service): Rakavius Chambers
Patrick Mannelly Award (Top Long Snapper): Ben Wyatt
The full Mannelly Award watch list is below:
Ben Wyatt, Duke
Cal Adomitis, Pitt
Logan Klusman, Kansas
Camaron Cheeseman, Michigan
Billy Taylor, Rutgers
Ethan Tabel, Illinois
Tyler Gilliken, Northwestern
Adam Bay, Wisconsin
Jacob Fuqua, UAB
Sean Mills, Toledo
Erik Dickerson, Arizona State
Damon Johnson, USC
Keegan Markgraf, Utah
Thomas Fletcher, Alabama
Paul Blackwell, MIssissippi State
Ryan Langam, Georgia Southern
Seth Cottengim, Arkansas State