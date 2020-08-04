Duke's Ben Wyatt Named to Watch List for Mannelly Award

Duke football long snapper was named to the preseason watch list for the 2020 Patrick Mannelly Award on Monday.



The award, named after former Duke and NFL long snapper Patrick Mannelly, is given to the top senior FBS long snapper. The Mannelly Award is in its second season of existence as Notre Dame's John Shannon took home the inaugural honor.



Wyatt, a native of Davidson, N.C., was named to the initial 20-man list. In 38 career games, he has played 270 snaps. The 6-1, 220-pound redshirt senior has been the primary long snapper for the Blue Devils the last three seasons.



Ten semifinalists will be selected on Nov. 16 before three finalists are selected on Nov. 27. The winner is tentatively expected to be announced on Dec. 12.

Wyatt is the seventh different Blue Devil named to a preseason watch list for a college football award. Duke players have appeared on a total of 10 different lists.

Lott IMPACT Award (College Football's Defensive Best in Character and Performance): Victor Dimukeje

Paul Hornung (Most Versatile Player): Deon Jackson

Bednarik Award (Top Defensive Player): Victor Dimukeje and Chris Rumph II

Doak Walker Award (Top Running Back): Deon Jackson

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (Top Defensive Player): Victor Dimukeje

Outland Trophy (Top Interior Lineman): Jack Wohlabaugh

John Mackey Award (Top Tight End): Noah Gray

Wuerffel Trophy (Community Service): Rakavius Chambers

Patrick Mannelly Award (Top Long Snapper): Ben Wyatt





The full Mannelly Award watch list is below:

Ben Wyatt, Duke

Cal Adomitis, Pitt

Logan Klusman, Kansas

Camaron Cheeseman, Michigan

Billy Taylor, Rutgers

Ethan Tabel, Illinois

Tyler Gilliken, Northwestern

Adam Bay, Wisconsin

Jacob Fuqua, UAB

Sean Mills, Toledo

Erik Dickerson, Arizona State

Damon Johnson, USC

Keegan Markgraf, Utah

Thomas Fletcher, Alabama

Paul Blackwell, MIssissippi State

Ryan Langam, Georgia Southern

Seth Cottengim, Arkansas State