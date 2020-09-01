SI.com
Duke Blue Devils' Prop Bets for ACC Football Season

ShawnKrest

With less than two weeks to go until the start of the ACC football season, it’s time to start looking at ways to wager. The oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime.com have released their ACC prop bets for the upcoming season.

Here are the possible prop bets on the Blue Devils’ 2020 season:

Over/Under on win total: 4.5

That over/under is tied for 10 in the conference, with NC State and Wake Forest.

Clemson 10.5

Notre Dame 8

North Carolina 7.5

Virginia Tech 7.5

Florida State 7

Louisville 7

Miami 7

Pitt 5

Virginia 5

Duke 4.5

NC State 4.5

Wake Forest 4.5

Syracuse 3.5

Boston College 3.5

Georgia Tech: 3

Odds to Win the Conference 150/1

That’s tied with NC State for 11 in the ACC.

Clemson 3/7

Notre Dame 10/1

North Carolina 22/1

Virginia Tech 26/1

Florida State 29/1

Miami 30/1

Louisville 35/1

Pitt 76/1

Virginia 99/1

Wake Forest 145/1

Duke 150/1

NC State 150/1

Boston College 300/1

Syracuse 500/1

Georgia Tech: 1000/1

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game 40/1

That ranks 11 in the conference.

Clemson 1/8

Notre Dame 5/2

North Carolina 9/2

Virginia Tech 5/1

Miami 11/2

Florida State 6/1

Louisville 7/1

Pitt 22/1

Virginia 28/1

Wake Forest 38/1

Duke 40/1

NC State 43/1

Boston College 99/1

Syracuse 175/1

Georgia Tech: 350/1

Then there are player-specific prop bets:

Deon Jackson Over/Under Rushing Yards: 985.5

He rushed for 641 last year, down from 847 as a sophomore.


Jalon Calhoun Over/Under Receiving Yards: 575.5
He had 422 last season as a true freshman.

Chase Brice Over/Under Passing Yards: 2,135.5
Chase Brice Over/Under Passing TDs: 19.5
Odds Chase Brice throws for more yards than Trevor Lawrence: 24/1

