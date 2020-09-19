SI.com
Duke vs. Boston College: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke opens its home season at noon, hosting the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The stadium will be empty, however. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only essential gameday operations and broadcast employees will be allowed in. It will be an unusual environment for both teams, but as Duke quarterback Chase Brice said, “We have to bring our own juice.”

For the second time in a three-week span, Duke will be facing an opponent with no game tape to scout. Last week’s game at Notre Dame was the season opener for both teams. B.C. didn’t play last week. Next week, Duke travels to Virginia, who has yet to play a game.

Boston College may be the toughest of the three to scout, since the Eagles have a new coaching staff, featuring former NFL and Ohio State defensive assistant Jeff Hafley. He also brought offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti from the NFL. Cignetti has rebuilt the traditional run-heavy B.C. offense into a passing attack, sparked by Notre Dame transfer quarterback Phil Jukovec.

The defense also features several graduate transfers, which should help the Eagles improve on that side of the ball, after struggling last season.

Duke will look to play four full quarters, after the Blue Devils players admit that they got tired late in last week’s opener against Notre Dame. Coach David Cutcliffe also expects the team to improve its timing on offense, after having less live scrimmage time than usual in the shortened preseason. Duke didn’t get as much as expected from its run game last week, and Brice is still awaiting his first touchdown pass with the Blue Devils.

Fashion report: Duke wearing white helmets with the black D logo, blue jerseys, white pants.

Duke sold cardboard cutouts to fans, much like MLB teams have done. It appears they've socially distanced the cutouts in the stands.

Weather is clear, but we open the game with four straight run plays. Three (and out) for Duke, then one for a first down for BC. First pass of the game gets BC another first.

Absolutely horrendous tackling by Duke on a long third-down pass play by BC that takes the Eagles into the red zone.

Fox Sports announcer says that Mark Gilbert missed the last "734 games" to injury, which would be more than 61 years. I think he might have meant "days". He also said this right after Chris Rumph made a play and was being shown on screen. So, midseason form.

Duke trying to make a goal line stand, and they'll do it without Derrick Tangelo, who got hurt on the first-down play.

And BC plunges in for the score. Very disappointing opening for Duke on offense and defense. Shades of last November.

Duke with another three-and-out. Nothing working early.

Mark Gilbert gets his first interception since Nov. 25, 2017 (against Wake Forest). Brice completes his first pass, and Duke picks up its first first down of the day. Momentum change.

