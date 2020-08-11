BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Report: Duke Linebacker Brandon Hill, Running Back Myles Hudzick Opt Out

ShawnKrest

According to a report from The Devils Den, two more Duke football players have decided to opt out of the season due to the risk of COVID-19.

Brandon Hill, who was expected to be a starter at linebacker this season, reportedly will sit out the season, which would have been his redshirt senior year. Hill started six games last year and played in nine, making 52 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack, three pass breakups and two quarterback pressures. He suffered an injury that cost him playing time near the end of the year. For his career, he has played in 27 games and started 10, making 101 tackles.

Myles Hudzick, a redshirt senior who was making the transition from cornerback to running back, will also reportedly not play this season. Hudzick played in four games at corner last season and did not register a tackle. For his career, he has 25 games, two starts, 16 stops and one tackle for loss. He also returned three punts last season for 30 yards.

Duke has not issued a statement or confirmed that the players have opted out, but both Hill and Hudzick have been removed from the roster on the Blue Devils website.

Both players are opting out at positions where Duke doesn’t have much depth. Hill and Shaka Heyward were expected to man the two linebacker spots in the Blue Devils’ 4-2-5 defense. Without Hill, five of the eight linebackers on Duke’s roster are freshmen or redshirt freshmen.

Hudzick was moved to running back in the shortened spring session after Duke opened spring practice with just three returning lettermen at the spot.

Hill and Hudzick will join long snapper Ben Wyatt and backup offensive lineman Jacob Rimmer, who are both opting out this season, as coach David Cutcliffe confirmed on the first day of practice.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Chase Brice Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Duke quarterback Chase Brice, who has yet to throw a pass for the Blue Devils after transferring from Clemson, was named to the watch list for the Unitas Golden Arm Award. Plus, David Cutcliffe breaks down the quarterback competition.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out For Tuesday's Game

Only two former Duke players played on Monday, but the big news surrounded two who won't be in action Tuesday. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss New Orleans' game, both with right knee soreness.

ShawnKrest

Commentary: The ACC Played On

The Big Ten and Pac-12 appear to be calling off their fall seasons. Common sense says that the ACC and SEC will be next to fall, but John Swofford has always been more chess than dominoes. Could playing on be the right call in the end?

ShawnKrest

Austin Rivers Has Career Game to Lead Duke's Sunday NBA Stars

Austin Rivers scored a career-high 41 points to lead Duke's NBA Sunday heroes. Zion Williamson returned after missing a game to score 25 and JJ Redick had 31 off the bench.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Jack Wohlabaugh on Practice: Shields on Facemasks the Only Difference

Duke center Jack Wohlabaugh said that practice feels normal, other than the special facemask shields the players are using to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

ShawnKrest

Duke NBA Update: Seth Curry Returns From Injury, Gary Trent Jr. Continues to Hit

Seth Curry returned from a leg injury that kept him out of the last two games. Gary Trent Jr. continued his hot shooting with his third 20-point game in the last four. Quinn Cook had his second-best scoring game of the year as Duke's NBA Bubble players had a big Saturday

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Finalists for NBA Awards

Zion Williamson is one of three finalists for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He would join Grant Hill, Elton Brand and Kyrie Irving if he wins. Brandon Ingram is a finalist for Most Improved, an award a Duke player has never won

ShawnKrest

Duke's Michael Carter II: Returning to Practice Was "a Breath of Fresh Air"

Duke safety Michael Carter II is a senior on one of the deepest units of the team. He was ready to get his final season started, calling the first day of practice "a breath of fresh air"

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Gets Rested, Brandon Ingram Leads Way for Duke NBA Players

Zion Williamson sat out the second game of a back-to-back, giving JJ Redick a start. Brandon Ingram, Jayson Tatum and Frank Jackson were the leading scorers for Duke's NBA contingent in Friday Bubble action

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: 98 Percent of Our Players Arrived In Shape

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said the first day of practice was the most fun he's had since March. The Blue Devils arrived ready to work--Cutcliffe estimated that 98 percent of them were in shape when they came back

ShawnKrest