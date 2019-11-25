Duke
Duke Needs Help But Can Still Make Bowl Game

ShawnKrest

With Saturday’s loss at Wake Forest, Duke cannot meet the six-win threshold for bowl eligibility this season. A win over Miami on Saturday would leave the Blue Devils 5-7 on the year.

That doesn’t mean that all hope is lost for a bowl bid, however.

There are 39 bowl games this year, meaning there are slots for 78 teams to play in them. Heading into the final week of the season, there are 72 teams with six wins.

That means that, unless six teams win their sixth game this coming weekend, there won’t be enough six-win teams to go around.

If that happens, the bowls will take five-win teams in their order of finish in APR (adjusted graduation rates over the past several years). Duke ranks No. 1 on that list among teams that can still finish with five wins. That means that if there aren’t enough six-win teams to go around, Duke is the top choice.

Before looking at which teams can grab a sixth win to nose out Duke for a spot, there are two other special cases: Liberty already has six wins, but since the Flames played two FCS teams this year, they need to win a seventh to become bowl eligible. But if there aren’t enough eligible teams, Liberty would get picked before a five-win team.

So there are currently five vacancies for Duke to take.

Missouri, who is currently 5-6, is serving a postseason ban for a tutor who illegally did work for players. However, the Tigers have appealed the ban, and the NCAA still has not yet ruled. If the Tigers win their sixth and win the appeal, Duke would be down to four available slots.

Then it’s just a matter of winning their fifth game, over Miami, and scoreboard watching.

Here are the 13 teams that could get a sixth win. At least nine of them (and possibly 10) need to lose in order for Duke to get in.

Boston College: at 7-4 Pitt

North Carolina: at 4-7 NC State

Ohio: at 0-11 Akron

Army: at 8-4 Hawaii, vs. 8-2 Navy

Oregon State: at 9-2 Oregon

TCU: vs. 4-7 West Virginia

Troy: vs. 10-1 Appalachian State

Kent State: at 6-5 Eastern Michigan

Michigan State: vs. 3-8 Maryland

Nebraska: vs. 8-3 Iowa

Mississippi State: vs. 4-7 Ole Miss

Louisiana Monroe: at 9-2 Louisiana

Colorado: at 10-1 Utah

"I Think We Did Things Well Offensively. We Moved the Ball."

Duke had its sixth game with fewer than 300 yards of offense, twice as many as last season in two fewer games. Quentin Harris thought the team did a lot of things well on offense, however. Watch

Damond Philyaw-Johnson Wins Specialist of the Week Award

Damond Philyaw-Johnson returned two kicks for touchdowns in Saturday's loss to Wake, earning the ACC Specialist of the Week Award for his efforts. Watch his postgame comments here.

Duke Falls At Wake Forest, Despite Special Teams Heroics

Duke's struggling offense got a big boost from special teams, as Damond Philyaw-Johnson tied an NCAA record by returning two kicks for touchdowns. It wasn't enough, however, as the Demon Deacons stuck a pin in Duke's bowl hopes. Read more.

Duke at Wake Forest: Gameday Open Thread

Duke looks to snap a four-game losing streak and take a step toward bowl eligibility with a road game at Wake Forest in a rainy, messy Winston-Salem. We'll have updates and analysis all game long.

Brand New Duke Lineup Turns Georgetown Game

Duke was down by 11 late in the first half and couldn't find any spark on offense. So coach Mike Krzyzewski went to a lineup combination we hadn't seen yet this season, and the Blue Devils went to the half tied. See the full lineup analysis here

Cal One of 13 Teams With Winning Mark Against Coach K

Coach K has the opportunity to even his record against Cal on Thursday. The Golden Bears are 2-1 against Krzyzewski, one of just 13 teams with a winning mark against the sport's winningest coach. Read more.

Duke Scoring List Update: Georgetown

A Duke freshman has already scored more points than Harry Giles, and a veteran Blue Devil has tied Marshall Plumlee. Get the full Duke scoring list update here.

Duke Comeback Topples Georgetown

The Blue Devils found themselves trailing by a season-high 11 points in the first half, but Duke made six straight shots to tie the game by halftime and pulled away in the second half. Read more.

Duke - Georgetown: Gameday Open Thread

No. 1 Duke plays Georgetown at Madison Square Garden for the 2K Empire Classic title. A win would give Duke its 20th regular season tourney title under Coach K. They'll have to go through former Wolfpack big man Omer Yurtseven to earn it. Keep up with our updates and analysis all game long.

Success in Classroom Boosts Duke's Bowl Prospects

Duke needs to win out to become bowl eligible. Or, if Duke can win a fifth game, the Blue Devils may get into the postseason due to its APR success. Read more to find the full details.