Duke's Chase Brice Enters Transfer Portal

Blue Devils to have fourth different starting quarterback in four seasons

For the second time in as many years, Chase Brice is reportedly entering the transfer portal.

Brice transferred to Duke last year, after serving as Trevor Lawrence’s backup at Clemson. He was expected to start for the Blue Devils and won the job in the preseason. His offseason preparation was hampered by the pandemic, however, and Brice struggled throughout the season, finishing with 15 interceptions, tied for seventh most in Duke football history and the highest total in the nation this season.

Brice finished the year with 2,170 yards and 10 touchdowns, but Duke struggled to a 2-9 record. Multiple media reports say that he entered the transfer portal and will move on from Duke. He has up to two years of eligibility remaining.

That leaves Duke with two returning quarterbacks last season. Gunnar Holmberg, a redshirt sophomore who returned from a knee injury that kept him out all of the 2019 season, served as Brice’s backup after losing the competition to be the starter in preseason. He completed 18 of 25 passes for 161 yards and two interceptions. A mobile threat, Holmberg finished with just nine yards and one rushing touchdown.

Chris Katrenick, the 2019 backup who also lost the starting battle in the preseason, has already entered the transfer portal after opting out during the season.

True freshman Luca Diamont appeared in the final game of the season, completing 5-of-8 for 38 yards and an interception.

Duke also has commitments from two Class of 2021 quarterbacks, who can sign national letters of intent starting Wednesday: Riley Leonard and Jordan Moore.

The Blue Devils will have their fourth starting quarterback in as many seasons next year.