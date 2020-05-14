BlueDevilCountry
Duke Chasing 2021 Tight End Michael Trigg

ShawnKrest

Michael Trigg is a very popular man.

The four-star 2021 tight end from Seffner, Florida’s Seffner Christian Academy has picked up more than four dozen scholarship offers. Trigg displayed them all in a tweet showing an edit of him with each of the 50 teams’ logos.

If that seems excessive, Trigg promised in the tweet that his “top list (is) coming soon.”

Duke is on the list and in the edit. The Blue Devils are one of 10 ACC teams with an offer on the table, along with Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Georgia Tech, Miami, UNC, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Pitt. A total of 40 Power Five teams (out of the 65 in the five conferences) have offered him, including Notre Dame, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State.

The 6-foot-4, 208-pounder is the No. 154 prospect in the class, according to 247Sports. He’s ranked No. 5 among tight ends and 22 in Florida. Rivals has him at No. 9 at his position and No. 44 in the state.

Trigg played both ways for Seffner Christian, lining up on defensive end. He’s also a promising basketball prospect.

Tight end seems to be Trigg’s path to college stardom, however. He had 1,200 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns last season and has scored two dozen times in the last two years.

He’s fast enough to line up out wide, much like former Colts tight end Dallas Clark, but he can also go up to get the ball with superior athleticism. His highlight film includes a one-handed leading catch in the end zone. His level of opponent seems somewhat overmatched and undersized, allowing him to bully them with his size. He has several plays where he moves the pile of hapless tacklers several yards downfield, Mark Bavaro style.

Duke will need to beat out virtually every other program in major college to land Trigg, but it’s certainly easy to understand what all the fuss is about.

