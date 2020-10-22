SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Chris Katrenick Opts Out of Season

ShawnKrest

Duke redshirt junior quarterback Chris Katrenick will not return to the Blue Devil squad for the remainder of the 2020 season due to a personal circumstance.

A native of Algonquin, Ill., Katrenick played in one game this season, completing two-of-three (.667) pass attempts for 40 yards in Duke's loss at Virginia. In eight career games, he completed 10-of-28 (.357) throws for 143 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while rushing 15 times for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Katrenick opened spring practice as the number one quarterback, by virtue of his experience in the system, having served as backup last season to Quentin Harris. After spring practice was cut short due to the pandemic, he entered fall camp as the starter as well but lost out to Chase Brice in a three-way quarterback battle. Katrenick and Gunnar Holmberg were listed as co-number two quarterbacks on the Duke depth chart, but Holmberg came off the bench first in the two games when either of them saw the field.

Katrenick missed last weekend’s game at NC State due to a personal circumstance and the official release from Duke said that he was choosing to “opt out of the remainder of the season.”

The release did not say whether Katrenick remained enrolled or whether he planned to return next season or seek a transfer.

Holmberg, a redshirt sophomore who missed all of last season after injuring his knee in preseason, will be the sole second-string quarterback. True freshman Luca Diamont would likely be the third-string quarterback.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Interceptions: I Thought Chase Played Terrific

Chase Brice threw three interceptions in Duke's loss to NC State, but coach David Cutcliffe had praise for his quarterback as he broke down the turnovers.

ShawnKrest

DJ Steward on the Chicago-to-Duke Pipeline

DJ Steward is the latest Chicago player to join Duke. The freshman discusses the Chicago-to-Duke pipeline and his favorite players from the Windy City

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chase Brice, Charlie Ham, Porter Wilson Added to Watch Lists

A trio of Blue Devils were named to the watch lists for college football awards. Quarterback Chase Brice was named to the list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, while kicker Charlie Ham and punter Porter Wilson were named to the list for FWAA Freshman All-America

ShawnKrest

Twenty Pounds of Muscle Will Help Duke's Matt Hurt in the Paint

Duke sophomore Matt Hurt used the quarantine to bulk up, adding 20 pounds of muscle. He thinks the extra weight will help him in the paint and while driving the lane and taking contact

ShawnKrest

Duke target Caleb Houstan Discusses his Top Four

Top 2021 Duke target Caleb Houstan broke down his top four schools in a blog post for Sports Illustrated All-American. He also discussed next steps in his recruitment, which could include a commitment in the near future.

ShawnKrest

Matt Hurt Gives a Scouting Report on Duke's Freshmen

Matt Hurt is one of Duke's experienced leaders in his sophomore year. He gives a breakdown of each of the Blue Devils freshmen and a scouting report on the team.

ShawnKrest

DJ Steward on Which Duke Vets Have Impressed and Whose Shoe Game Is Best

Freshman guard DJ Steward is getting to know his Duke teammates. He discusses which veterans have been most impressive in practice and whose shoe game is best

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe Explains Two Key Possessions in Duke's Loss to NC State

Two drives around halftime flipped the momentum in Duke's loss to NC State. David Cutcliffe explains the punt Duke had blocked for a score just before half and the turnover on downs at the goal line just after

ShawnKrest

by

trueblue3244

Jake Bobo Discusses His Touchdown and Duke's Red Zone Struggles

Jake Bobo had an eight-yard touchdown catch against NC State for one of Duke's rare red zone successes. Bobo discusses the play and the Blue Devils' struggles inside the 20.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Missed Opportunities in Duke's Loss

Duke coach David Cutcliffe discussed some of the key plays in the loss to NC State, including the targeting call on Lummie Young and the two failed trips into the red zone. "14 more points puts a different spin on this game"

ShawnKrest