Duke redshirt junior quarterback Chris Katrenick will not return to the Blue Devil squad for the remainder of the 2020 season due to a personal circumstance.



A native of Algonquin, Ill., Katrenick played in one game this season, completing two-of-three (.667) pass attempts for 40 yards in Duke's loss at Virginia. In eight career games, he completed 10-of-28 (.357) throws for 143 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while rushing 15 times for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Katrenick opened spring practice as the number one quarterback, by virtue of his experience in the system, having served as backup last season to Quentin Harris. After spring practice was cut short due to the pandemic, he entered fall camp as the starter as well but lost out to Chase Brice in a three-way quarterback battle. Katrenick and Gunnar Holmberg were listed as co-number two quarterbacks on the Duke depth chart, but Holmberg came off the bench first in the two games when either of them saw the field.

Katrenick missed last weekend’s game at NC State due to a personal circumstance and the official release from Duke said that he was choosing to “opt out of the remainder of the season.”

The release did not say whether Katrenick remained enrolled or whether he planned to return next season or seek a transfer.

Holmberg, a redshirt sophomore who missed all of last season after injuring his knee in preseason, will be the sole second-string quarterback. True freshman Luca Diamont would likely be the third-string quarterback.