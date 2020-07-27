BlueDevilCountry
Duke Closes Campus to Juniors and Seniors

ShawnKrest

Duke announced its policy on reopening campus to the student body for fall semester and threw a wrench into the plans of the various sports teams that have been working out on campus.

The school announced that only first and second-year students will be allowed to live on campus in the fall. Juniors, seniors and graduate students will take online classes for the fall semester. They’ll have access to libraries and labs to do work, but dining halls, residence halls and “social spaces” are off limits to them.

The plan was expected to reduce the population of undergraduate students on campus by more than 30 percent.

Duke’s fall and winter sports teams began reporting back to campus for voluntary workouts earlier in July, including juniors and seniors. At first, the school stated that the policy was also in place for student athletes, which would have made it difficult for out-of-town athletes on the various Duke teams to participate in team activities.

On Sunday evening, however, the school clarified the policy in a message to the Duke student newspaper, saying that “junior and senior student-athletes on spring sports teams will be evaluated through the review process that Duke has established to determine who can receive on-campus housing, as ’Some may have other circumstances that could make them eligible.’”

Duke was one of the last Power Five teams to have its football team report to campus, more than a month after some schools. The ACC is expected to make an announcement about the football season later this week.

Duke Gets Commitment From Safety Placide Djungu-Sungu

Duke got its 13th commitment in the class of 2021 and its first safety when Arlington (Texas) Martin High three-star Placide Djungu-Sungu chose the Blue Devils over Northwestern, Washington and Utah

ShawnKrest

Duke's Record Against Conference USA

Duke is scheduled to play two CUSA teams this year--Charlotte and Middle Tennessee. The Blue Devils are 8-1 against the conference all-time.

ShawnKrest

SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Cole Bishop

One of Duke's 11 candidates for Sports Illustrated All-American in its class of 2021 commits is safety-turned-linebacker Cole Bishop. We take a closer look at Bishop.

ShawnKrest

SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Trent Broadnax

We continue looking at the SI All-American candidates in Duke's class of 2021 with an evaluation of one of the two wide receivers to have committed already: Trent Broadnax of Savannah, Ga's Benedictine Military School

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Returns to NBA Bubble, New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson has returned to the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Bubble after taking several days to attend to an urgent family medical emergency. The former Duke star will quarantine until Tuesday and be ready for Thursday's opening game.

ShawnKrest

Austin Rivers Leaves Houston Rockets, NBA Bubble

Former Duke star Austin Rivers has left the Houston Rockets and the NBA's Orlando Bubble to attend to an urgent family matter. He's expected back this weekend, which would give him time to quarantine before Houston's first game.

ShawnKrest

Duke Misses on Two SI All-American Candidates

Duke missed on a pair of SI All-American candidates when edge rusher Christian Burkhalter, who has had a Duke offer for a year, opted for Oregon. Wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton also committed to Virginia Tech.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Kara Lawson Announces Her Coaching Staff

Duke women's coach Kara Lawson said her priority in hiring a staff would be experience. Sure enough, her three assistants have combined for 46 years of coaching experience, including 13 as head coaches.

ShawnKrest

ACC Reportedly Considering Schedule Options for Football

The ACC is expected to make its decision on the football season some time next week, and it sounds like, regardless of what's decided, the currently posted schedules can be tossed in the trash. Here's the menu of items it's believed the league is choosing from.

ShawnKrest

Caleb Houstan Discusses Reclassification, Virginia's Recruitment

Duke has some competition on the recruiting trail for Caleb Houstan, as several teams have set up Zoom calls with the newly reclassified 2021 prospect, including an impressive presentation from UVA

ShawnKrest