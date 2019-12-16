Duke Lands Commitment From 2020 Linebacker Ryan Smith

Duke landed the 13 member of its class of 2020 on Sunday night, when Georgia 3-star linebacker Ryan Smith committed to the Blue Devils.

Smith, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder from Kennesaw’s Harrison High, was scheduled to have official visits at Duke and Louisville over the weekend. When he reportedly didn’t show up for his Louisville visit, hopes soared among Duke fans.

Smith made the announcement on his Twitter account, saying, “I’ve decided to make an investment in my future and will be continuing my education and football career at Duke University! #DukeGang.”

The announcement was met with celebratory tweets from the Duke staff.

Smith’s decision capped a tumultuous two weeks in Duke’s recruitment. The Blue Devils didn’t extend an offer to Smith until Dec. 3, then tried to convince him to call off his official visit to Louisville, who, until Duke called, had been the only Power Five school to offer Smith.

Smith is linebacker-sized but plays a lot like a safety, which makes him a strong fit for Duke’s defense, where safeties and linebackers share responsibilities.

He’s a speedy player and can drop back in coverage and chase down plays from behind. He can also move from side to side to get to plays on the edge. Smith’s football IQ allows him to anticipate plays and get to the ball quickly.

Smith becomes the third linebacker in Duke’s class of 2020, joining Texas three-star Christian Hood and Michigan three-star Dorian Mausi. Both were expected in Durham this weekend for Duke’s Official Visit Weekend, and likely played a role in helping to convince Smith to pull the trigger.