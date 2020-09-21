SI.com
David Cutcliffe Evaluates How He's Doing at Playcaller

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe decided to take on the additional role of calling plays for the offense this season. In the first two games, the Blue Devils have struggled to put up points. So Cutcliffe is evaluating the job his new playcaller is doing with a critical eye. He’s also asking his staff to provide feedback.

“I really asked our coaches to be really critical in anything they feel or see,” Cutcliffe said. “You kind of get in rhythm. You have to feel comfortable with it. I felt good for the most part in South Bend and again (Saturday). Again, with some of things we worked on all week long got pushed to side, we’ve got to respond better. We have to adjust and change on the run better. I’ve got to get better, plain and simple. We can and will. Then we have to take care of the ball.”

Cutcliffe is looking at ways to better support quarterback Chase Brice.

“Chase, I’ve got to put in a better position,” he said. “I think the temptation he’s got to resist is trying to force plays. You can make plays, and he’s a playmaker, but you can’t force plays. We’ve got to do better job of having the receiver and quarterback on the same page. We get a lot of work against man coverage with our own defense, but not near as much with zone (which Boston College played). It’s hard to simulate it when young players play it against you (in practice). I don’t think we did a good enough job with that simulation to help him. We will get better off across the board, no question. He’s got a lot of ability. He’s tough. He’s got to be on that bubble of when you take care of the ball.”

Football

