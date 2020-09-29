David Cutcliffe on Duke's Game With Virginia Tech

For the first time in four games this season, Duke is going to play a team that has game film available from this season. Virginia Tech, Saturday’s opponent, has played one game, routing NC State on Saturday, despite missing 23 players due to COVID-19 quarantining.

Some of those players may be able to return for this weekend’s game, but Duke coach David Cutcliffe isn’t spending time trying to predict that.

“I don’t really worry about who’s not back,” he said. “I’m expecting everybody to be back. I think they did a great job. I know Coach (Justin) Fuente very well. I’ve known him for a long time. They’ve done a great job coaching. They have a lot of talent, a lot of returning players, outstanding players. Those players went out and did what they do (against NC State). They did it very well. It was an outstanding win under any circumstances. Again, I expect everyone to be available. That’s not the concern. Obviously, more important right now, we’ve got to focus on what we’ve got to do better to get ready to play better.”

Regardless of who’s under quarantine, Cutcliffe will not see a very familiar face when Virginia Tech comes to town. Bud Foster, who had been a Hokies assistant since 1987 and defensive coordinator since 1995, retired after last season.

“I just miss Bud,” Cutcliffe said. “Bud is a friend. He’s at the top of the list when it comes to defensive coordinators that we’ve had to compete against through a lot of, lot of years. He was great for college football. The game will certainly miss a man like that. They’ve got a lot of thesame things Bud did, people he trained well, a lot of the same players. Somewhere out there, Bud’s legacy is certainly going to be there.”



