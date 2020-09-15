SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke's Derrick Tangelo Ready to Face Boston College's Offensive Line

ShawnKrest

Duke will face Boston College in Saturday’s home opener. While B.C. has a new coach, quarterback and many skill position players, the Eagles return a big, experienced offensive line.

Defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo is ready for the challenge in the trenches.

“I’m definitely expecting some smashmouth football,” he said. “When you have a big offensive line, you can really take control of the game, but we have a big defensive line as well. It’s going to be experience on experience, big on big. So we’re just going to try to do our best on this end to make sure we can limit those guys and explosive plays.”

It’s the second straight week that the defensive line has an experience offensive line going against them, after opening with Notre Dame.

“Coach says it’s all about heart,” Tangelo said. “They’re a big offensive line. They’re physical. They get push off the line, but we’ve just got to beat force with force, be ready for what they threw at us. They’re a big team. They get on you early. We’ve worked in practice on shooting our hands, driving our feet on contact, just trying to get them off us.”

There will be no fans in Wallace Wade Stadium, which could create a strange atmosphere, but Tangelo knows one thing that will be audible.

“All I can say is you’re going to hear a lot of pads popping,” he said. “You’re going to hear a lot of physical play. You’re going to hear a lot of good football being played out there.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's David Cutcliffe: Playing Well Not Good Enough, We Need to Win

Duke showed well in its opener at Notre Dame, but coach David Cutcliffe said that's not good enough. The team needs to get wins. He thinks the team should show improvement from week one to two, against Boston College

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chris Rumph II: I Liked the Fight That We Had

Duke defensive end Chris Rumph praised the Blue Devils' effort level against Notre Dame in the opener. “I like the fight that we had. If you can fight four quarters, no matter who you’re playing against, you’re going to be in the game."

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: Duke Will Be Better Next Week

Duke quarterback Chase Brice saw plenty of positives in the week one loss. "We’re going to learn from this and be better next week"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chris Rumph II: No Time to Panic

Chris Rumph II says Duke did well in week one and it's "no time to panic" although there are things to fix. One is the response to Notre Dame's fake punt. "We're the defense. We need to stop them. That's our job"

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: Duke's Chemistry "Will Only Get Better"

Duke quarterback Chase Brice thought the offense did well in the opener, aside from two trips to the red zone where they settled for field goals. Still, he sees plenty to build on. "Our chemistry will only get better"

ShawnKrest

Duke QB Chase Brice: "I Know I Got Tired" in Opener

Duke was outscored 10-0 by Notre Dame in the fourth quarter, which left the Blue Devils looking at their conditioning levels. "I know I got tired," quarterback Chase Brice said. "I've got to take ownership of that"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Rescheduling UVA game: "I Wasn't Particularly Pleased It Was Public"

Duke coach David Cutcliffe wasn't happy that the ACC chose to announce it was moving up the UVA game shortly before Saturday's kickoffs. He felt like it was an unnecessary distraction to his team.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe Explains Why Notre Dame's Fake Punt Worked

Notre Dame's offense was struggling until the Irish pulled off a fake punt against Duke. Coach David Cutcliffe explains why the fake worked against Duke. "They caught us."

ShawnKrest

Duke Can't Close Show Against Fighting Irish

Duke's game plan was to keep things close against Notre Dame and wear the No. 10 Irish down in the fourth quarter. It was the Blue Devils who struggled in the deep water, however, fading late in a loss in South Bend

ShawnKrest

Duke at Notre Dame Gameday Open Thread

Duke opens the season at No. 10 Notre Dame in the first conference game in Irish history. It will be the first college start for Blue Devils quarterback Chase Brice and the first look at David Cutcliffe's offense. We'll have observations and analysis all afternoon long.

ShawnKrest