Duke Draft Profile: Jim Mora on Victor Dimukeje

Duke had one of the best pass rushing tandems in the ACC last season. On one side, Chris Rumph was creating havoc, and on the other, Victor Dimukeje kept defenses from double teaming when blocking Rumph.

Dimukeje finished his Duke career second on the school’s all-time sacks list and in the top 10 in tackles for loss.

Former NFL and college coach Jim Mora gives his scouting report on Dimukeje.

“This guy—it’s really interesting,” he said. “If you combine the two defensive ends into one, I think you have the ideal defensive end. If you can take Victor and take Chris and meld them together you’re perfect.”

Since teams can only take one, they’d be getting plenty of positives in Dimukeje. “Victor’s a guy that’s got a compact frame,” he said. “He’s got a chance to be a 3-4 outside linebacker, although the drop stuff would be difficult. He could be a 4-3 base end in a 5 technique or even in a 3-4 maybe a 4-I if he gained some weight. He’s a durable guy. He plays with leverage on the edge against the run. He’s got a nice, stout lower body. He plays with effort. He’s got heavy hands. When he hits you, you feel it. He’s got the ability to shed.”

Mora also identified some red flags with the veteran end.

“If you’re looking for some of the concerns—a one-speed player,” Mora said. “He’s kind of a short strider in his pass rush game. He needs kind of a go-to move. He wins a lot of the pass rush just on his dang effort, which, again, is a good thing. I think he lacks a little length as a rusher. It’s one of those things where—he’s 6-foot-2. You’ve got to be able to get those tackles off of you, get some separation. He lacks a little length in his arms.”

Still, the negatives are nothing he can’t overcome.

“He can handle the point of attack,” Mora said. “He’s got some power in his rush. I think he’ll be a potential starter but a really good back-up player in the NFL and certainly get drafted.”