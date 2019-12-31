Duke Football Top Moments of the Decade: No's 4 and 3

The next two moments on the greatest football moments of the 2010s countdown are a pair of road wins in the ACC that should remind fans of just how good that stretch of consecutive bowl appearances was.

4. Four overtimes in Blacksburg:

Duke went to Lane Stadium in Blacksburg to face the Hokies in the 2015 season. The Blue Devils were 5-1 and looking to become bowl eligible for the fourth straight season. Prior to that streak, Duke had never gone to bowls in back-to-back years in its history.

The game ended up being, at the time, the longest in ACC history. It went four overtimes, and the difference was the mandatory two point conversion (instead of a PAT kick) after the touchdown when games go that long. Duke made its attempt. The Hokies didn’t, and Duke won, 45-43, to become bowl eligible.

Thomas Sirk ran it in for the two points after throwing his fourth touchdown pass of the game. He finished with 270 passing yards and over 100 rushing. The win was Duke’s twelfth in the last 13 road games.

3. Clinching the Coastal:

Duke met UNC in the regular season finale in 2013 at Kenan Stadium to decide the Coastal Division title in a Thanksgiving weekend game. Duke was 5-2, UNC 4-3, so if the Tar Heels had won, they would have had the same record and the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Blue Devils.

Instead, Duke won, 27-25 on a Ross Martin field goal with 2:22 left. Anthony Boone threw two touchdowns to Jamison Crowder. Devon Edwards had a 99 kickoff return and the game-ending interception with 13 seconds left. And Duke kept the Victory Bell for consecutive years for the first time since 1989, which was also their last ACC title of any kind.