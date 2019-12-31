DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke Football Top Moments of the Decade: No's 4 and 3

ShawnKrest

The next two moments on the greatest football moments of the 2010s countdown are a pair of road wins in the ACC that should remind fans of just how good that stretch of consecutive bowl appearances was.

4. Four overtimes in Blacksburg:

Duke went to Lane Stadium in Blacksburg to face the Hokies in the 2015 season. The Blue Devils were 5-1 and looking to become bowl eligible for the fourth straight season. Prior to that streak, Duke had never gone to bowls in back-to-back years in its history.

The game ended up being, at the time, the longest in ACC history. It went four overtimes, and the difference was the mandatory two point conversion (instead of a PAT kick) after the touchdown when games go that long. Duke made its attempt. The Hokies didn’t, and Duke won, 45-43, to become bowl eligible.

Thomas Sirk ran it in for the two points after throwing his fourth touchdown pass of the game. He finished with 270 passing yards and over 100 rushing. The win was Duke’s twelfth in the last 13 road games.

3. Clinching the Coastal:

Duke met UNC in the regular season finale in 2013 at Kenan Stadium to decide the Coastal Division title in a Thanksgiving weekend game. Duke was 5-2, UNC 4-3, so if the Tar Heels had won, they would have had the same record and the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Blue Devils.

Instead, Duke won, 27-25 on a Ross Martin field goal with 2:22 left. Anthony Boone threw two touchdowns to Jamison Crowder. Devon Edwards had a 99 kickoff return and the game-ending interception with 13 seconds left. And Duke kept the Victory Bell for consecutive years for the first time since 1989, which was also their last ACC title of any kind.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke All-Decade Team (Duke Lifer Edition): Nolan Smith

ShawnKrest

Former ACC Player of the Year, National Champion and People's Champ and current member of the Duke basketball staff Nolan Smith is the fourth member of the team of the 2010s. Read more

Duke Basketball's Darkest Moments of the Decade: No's 4 and 3

ShawnKrest

We're moving toward the top of the Darkest Moments list, and things are getting dark indeed. Today, we have the end to a 19-year winning streak and an injury to the sport's most exciting player. Read more

Top Duke Basketball Moments of the Decade: No's 4 and 3

ShawnKrest

The Austin Rivers game and Coach K passing Bob Knight are the next entries on the countdown of top moments of the last decade. Read more.

Coach K on Alex O'Connell "He Wasn't Just Ordering Room Service"

ShawnKrest

Alex O'Connell scored 14 points in Duke's win over Brown, but coach Mike Krzyzewski wanted to talk about the junior's rebounds. "He wasn't just ordering room service. He had to get his own food." Read more.

Duke All-Decade Team (One-and-Done Edition): Tyus Jones

ShawnKrest

There were freshmen who went higher in the NBA Draft, but the fourth member of the All-Decade team is a gritty point guard who was at his best in the biggest games--Tyus Jones. Read more

Coach K: High-low Offense Gives Vernon Carey Different Looks

ShawnKrest

Duke used the high-low offense to get Vernon Carey the ball in the win over Brown. Coach K indicated that we'll be seeing more of it, because it gets the ball to him at different spots. Read more

Duke Football Darkest Moments of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

A pair of home losses to conference opponents are next on the countdown of dark moments for Duke football in the 2010s. Another wild game against Pitt and a season-defining loss to Wake Forest. Read more

Duke Football Top Moments of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

The countdown of top football moments includes a colorful win over an arch rival and a blowout victory in a bowl game. Read more

Duke's Darkest Basketball Memories of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

Two more NCAA losses are next on the countdown of low points for Duke basketball in the 2010s. While the on-court loss was bad enough, each loss was made worse by off-court drama. Read more.

Top Duke Basketball Moments of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

The countdown of top moments of the 2010s continues with an ACC title and a milestone win for Coach K. Read more