BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke Finds Out Its Non-Conference Foe, Schedule Dates

ShawnKrest

A week ago, Duke learned its 10 conference opponents for the 2020 football season. Now, the Blue Devils have the dates of the games, as well as a non-conference date.

The ACC announced the full football schedule on Thursday morning.

Duke opens the season Sept. 12, at Notre Dame. That game was originally scheduled for Halloween.

The Blue Devils host Boston College the next week, Sept. 19.

After an open date on Sept. 26, Duke hosts Virginia Tech on Oct. 3 (originally scheduled for Nov. 21).

The Blue Devils then have back-to-back weeks on the road, with a trip to Syracuse on Oct. 10 and a trip to NC State on Oct. 17 (originally Oct. 10).

Duke has its second open week on Oct. 24, then hosts Charlotte in a Halloween non-conference game. The Charlotte game was originally a Thursday-night contest scheduled for Sept. 17.

Nov. 7 is Duke’s rivalry game with UNC at Wallace Wade Stadium (originally Oct. 17). The Blue Devils then travel to Virginia on Nov. 14 (originally scheduled for Wallace Wade, the night before).

The Blue Devils host Wake Forest on Nov. 21 (originally Oct. 3), then travel to Georgia Tech on Nov. 28.

Duke finishes the regular season with a home game against Florida State on Dec. 5. It will be Duke’s first December regular season game since losing to Clemson on Dec. 1, 2001 and its latest regular season game since the Blue Devils played North Carolina to a scoreless tie on Dec. 6, 1930.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Rumph Leads Duke's Top NFL Draft Prospects

Sports Illustrated's Draft Scout broke down the top 10 NFL Draft prospects on Duke's roster and gave a scouting report on edge rusher Chris Rumph II, who is likely to be the first Blue Devil selected.

ShawnKrest

Jayson Tatum, Gary Trent Lead Duke's NBA Players in Tuesday Bubble Action

Jayson Tatum scored 23 points for the Boston Celtics and Gary Trent Jr. had 16 for the Portland Trail Blazers to lead a half dozen former Duke players in Tuesday Bubble action in the NBA

ShawnKrest

Duke's Ben Wyatt Named to Watch List for Mannelly Award

Duke long snapper Ben Wyatt was named to the watch list for the Patrick Mannelly Award. Named for a former Blue Devil and NFL veteran, the award goes to the nation's top snapper.

ShawnKrest

JJ Redick Discusses Zion Williamson's Reduced Minutes

Zion Williamson has been the center of attention in the NBA Bubble. Teammate and fellow former Duke star JJ Redick discussed the rookie, agreeing that he's the reason the NBA put the Pelicans in the Bubble and talking about Williamson's reduced minutes in the first two games.

ShawnKrest

Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson Lead Seven NBA Blue Devils on Monday

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and JJ Redick scored half of New Orleans' points as the Pelicans posted their first win in the NBA Bubble over a red-hot Grayson Allen. Here's a look at the NBA Blue Devils in action on Monday.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Top Six for 2021 Defensive Lineman Devin Lee

Georgia three-star defensive lineman Devin Lee announced his top six and Duke is one of just two teams to make the cut who also were in Lee's top eight. Here's how the 2021 pass rusher is leaning.

ShawnKrest

Duke Recruit Brendon Barrow Ranked 8th Best 2021 RB by SI All-American

Duke is looking for a 2021 running back, and Brendon Barrow of Clearwater's Academy International picked up an offer over the weekend. Barrow is ranked No. 8 in SIAA's top 10 running backs in the class.

ShawnKrest

Harry Giles Has Career Night to Lead NBA Blue Devils

Harry Giles scored a career-high 23 to lead a productive Sunday for NBA Blue Devils. After a shaky first post-restart game, Jayson Tatum and Seth Curry both found their shooting touch in the bubble, and Gary Trent stayed hot.

ShawnKrest

Duke Basketball Returns to Campus

Duke's men's and women's basketball teams both reported back to campus on Sunday. The Blue Devils men's players reported to the Washington Duke Inn for medical screening and will meet remotely while they quarantine.

ShawnKrest

Three-Star Corner Cameron Bergeron Commits to Duke

Duke added a 14th commitment to its class of 2021, when three-star cornerback Cameron Bergeron announced he'd play for the Blue Devils. Bergeron is the fourth DB and third corner in Duke's class.

ShawnKrest