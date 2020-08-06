Duke Finds Out Its Non-Conference Foe, Schedule Dates

A week ago, Duke learned its 10 conference opponents for the 2020 football season. Now, the Blue Devils have the dates of the games, as well as a non-conference date.

The ACC announced the full football schedule on Thursday morning.

Duke opens the season Sept. 12, at Notre Dame. That game was originally scheduled for Halloween.

The Blue Devils host Boston College the next week, Sept. 19.

After an open date on Sept. 26, Duke hosts Virginia Tech on Oct. 3 (originally scheduled for Nov. 21).

The Blue Devils then have back-to-back weeks on the road, with a trip to Syracuse on Oct. 10 and a trip to NC State on Oct. 17 (originally Oct. 10).

Duke has its second open week on Oct. 24, then hosts Charlotte in a Halloween non-conference game. The Charlotte game was originally a Thursday-night contest scheduled for Sept. 17.

Nov. 7 is Duke’s rivalry game with UNC at Wallace Wade Stadium (originally Oct. 17). The Blue Devils then travel to Virginia on Nov. 14 (originally scheduled for Wallace Wade, the night before).

The Blue Devils host Wake Forest on Nov. 21 (originally Oct. 3), then travel to Georgia Tech on Nov. 28.

Duke finishes the regular season with a home game against Florida State on Dec. 5. It will be Duke’s first December regular season game since losing to Clemson on Dec. 1, 2001 and its latest regular season game since the Blue Devils played North Carolina to a scoreless tie on Dec. 6, 1930.