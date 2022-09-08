The Duke football players looked in sync and hungry for Mike Elko's first battle as a head coach.

Their execution, togetherness, and positive attitude resulted in Friday night's 30-0 home win over Temple, the school's first shutout against an FBS opponent since Steve Spurrier coached the Blue Devils to a 41-0 embarrassment of rival UNC in 1989.

This week, Duke's creative team rewarded the squad's efforts with a four-minute cinematic recap of the feel-good victory, including an inside look at pre-game pep talks from the coaching staff, a highlight package of the on-field action, and a few glances at the energized fans.

RELATED: How to get Duke students to stay past halftime at football games

So pop some corn and relive the opener to the Elko era:

Then on Thursday afternoon, the official Twitter account of the Duke football program released a personalized highlight reel for arguably the No. 1 star from the Blue Devils' Week 1 party, Riley Leonard, a pleasant surprise to many in the fanbase.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound sophomore quarterback from Alabama strung together 15 consecutive completions to begin the bout, on his way to finishing 24-for-30 with a game-high 328 passing yards, two touchdown passes, and zero interceptions. In short, he left zero doubt that he's the right man for the starting job this season.

That's not to mention Leonard's game-high 64 rushing yards via 11 carries, which displayed his seemingly above-average ability to escape traffic when necessary and rack up positive yardage on the ground.

Yes, Leonard is well-deserving of his hype video, albeit a relatively brief one:

Riley Leonard and the Blue Devils hope to snag Mike Elko's second W in as many weeks when they face Northwestern on the road at noon ET Saturday.

RELATED: Week 2 odds suggest Blue Devils are drawing doubt

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke football content.