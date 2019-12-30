DukeMaven
Duke Football Darkest Moments of the Decade: No's 8, 7

ShawnKrest

Duke football had far fewer low points to choose from than in previous decades, and the ones we chose weren’t quite as dismal as past generations of Blue Devils and their fans had to endure.

For example, today’s countdown includes two losses in bowl games, which, while disappointing, shows the new level Duke football has reached in the 2010s.

To recap the list so far

No. 10: Alabama destroys Duke and turns Wallace Wade red in 2010.

No. 9: UNC runs it up on Duke in 2015

8. Belk Bowl ends in injury, defeat:

For the first time in 18 years, Duke football advanced to the postseason when the 2012 Blue Devils went to the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, facing the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Blue Devils didn’t show any signs of stage fright, jumping out to a 16-0 first-quarter lead on a Brandon Connette run and a blocked punt recovered in the end zone.

Cincinnati battled back, but a Connette pass to David Reeves put Duke on top in the fourth quarter. Cincinnati again responded, and the game was tied at 34 with a minute to go.

Then, the ceiling fell in. Brandon Kay hit future NFL star Travis Kelce for an 83-yard touchdown with 44 seconds left. With Duke driving to tie the score, quarterback Sean Renfree was hit while throwing. The ball was intercepted and returned 55 yards for a score, while Renfree laid motionless on the turf. He had a torn pectoral muscle on the throwing side, which likely hurt his chances in the NFL.

7. Another bowl loss in the frigid Sun Bowl:

Duke jumped out to an early lead in the next year’s bowl, Atlanta’s Chick fil-A, before suffering another comeback loss, this time to Texas A&M. Then, in 2014, Duke headed west, to face Arizona State in the Sun Bowl.

In cloudy, 42 degree temperatures hardly befitting of the bowl’s name, Duke was the team battling back, erasing an early 17 point deficit to take the lead, 31-30, with 5:03 remaining, when receiver Jamison Crowder hit Issac Blakeney on a trick play touchdown.

Just as Duke appeared on the verge of an elusive bowl win, the ceiling once again fell in. Kalen Ballage returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards, to the four, setting up the game-winning score as Duke lost by five, suffering bowl heartbreak for the third year in a row.

