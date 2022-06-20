On Saturday, the Duke football recruiters snagged their first 2024 pledge in unrated wide receiver Jayden Moore, the younger brother of potential 2022 Blue Devil starting quarterback Jordan Moore. Then on Sunday, they picked up commitments from two unrated 2023 linebackers: Kendall Johnson and Luke Mergott.

And on Monday, three-star tight end Vance Bolyard announced that he's joining the club, improving Duke's now-eight-deep 2023 haul to No. 69 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Team Rankings.

Sure, three-star and under-the-radar prizes are nice and all. But the weekend's Blue Devil news that induced pipe dreams in Durham was the unofficial visit by a five-star athlete, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound KJ Bolden.

The Buford (Ga.) two-way sensation ranks No. 7 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. His long list of offers includes the Blue Devils and a growing number of powerhouses: Alabama, Clemson, and Georgia, to name a few.

So the chances of Bolden ending up a Blue Devil seem extremely small.

Still, the image of Bolden in a Duke uniform below, courtesy of recruiting analyst Shayne Pickering, sure doesn't hurt the Blue Devil brand. If nothing else, it shows that first-year head coach Mike Elko is ambitious:

KJ Bolden is the highest-ranked prospect on Duke's offer sheet since former head coach David Cutcliffe targeted Trevor Lawrence in the 2018 class.

Consider that Elko has already extended offers to three 2024 five-stars; the other two are quarterbacks DJ Lagway (ranks No. 12 overall) and Jadyn Davis (No. 15). Now, note that only three five-star recruits received Duke offers across Cutcliffe's final four seasons at the helm.

Yes, Elko is setting his sights high.

Per 247Sports, the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Duke this century was four-star defensive lineman Vince Oghobaase, who finished No. 107 in the 2005 class.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke football recruiting updates.