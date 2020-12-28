Duke's Game Against Pitt Postponed

Duke last played on Dec. 16, beating Notre Dame in its ACC opener with a 75-65 road win. The Blue Devils were expecting to play for the first time in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, but the wait will now extend into next year.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that the Pittsburgh at Duke men’s basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Pittsburgh men’s basketball team. The identity of the individual with the positive test was not revealed.

Pitt coach Jeff Capel, a former Duke player and assistant, tested positive earlier this month and was expected to miss the game, with former Duke assistant Tim O’Toole coaching in his absence.

No makeup date was announced for the game. Duke will play at Pitt on Jan. 19.

Duke’s net game is scheduled to be at Florida State on Jan. 2.

Duke is 3-2 on the year, 1-0 in the ACC. The Blue Devils lost freshman Jalen Johnson to a foot injury prior to the Notre Dame game. He’s out for an undisclosed period, although coach Mike Krzyzewski said it would be two weeks before he was even reevaluated again.

Pitt is 5-2, 1-1 in the ACC and coming off a loss to Louisville on Dec. 22, snapping a five-game winning streak.

