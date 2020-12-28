HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke's Game Against Pitt Postponed

Blue Devils won't play until Jan. 2
Author:
Publish date:

Duke last played on Dec. 16, beating Notre Dame in its ACC opener with a 75-65 road win. The Blue Devils were expecting to play for the first time in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, but the wait will now extend into next year.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that the Pittsburgh at Duke men’s basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Pittsburgh men’s basketball team. The identity of the individual with the positive test was not revealed.

Pitt coach Jeff Capel, a former Duke player and assistant, tested positive earlier this month and was expected to miss the game, with former Duke assistant Tim O’Toole coaching in his absence.

No makeup date was announced for the game. Duke will play at Pitt on Jan. 19.

Duke’s net game is scheduled to be at Florida State on Jan. 2.

Duke is 3-2 on the year, 1-0 in the ACC. The Blue Devils lost freshman Jalen Johnson to a foot injury prior to the Notre Dame game. He’s out for an undisclosed period, although coach Mike Krzyzewski said it would be two weeks before he was even reevaluated again.

Pitt is 5-2, 1-1 in the ACC and coming off a loss to Louisville on Dec. 22, snapping a five-game winning streak.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @Blue_Devil_Country | @ShawnKrest

USATSI_14096769_168388396_lowres
Football

Duke's Game Against Pitt Postponed

tangelo-5f6109435f60de4b41b7aa82_Sep_15_2020_19_04_56
Football

Derrick Tangelo Joins Drew Jordan in Duke Transfer Portal

waters-5fbd8ae111fca81cb3431b5e_Nov_24_2020_23_00_17
Football

Duke's Marquis Waters Upset over All-ACC Snub

USATSI_15318490
Basketball

NBA Blue Devils: 2020-21 Season Primer

tobin
Football

Who Is Duke Beating--and Losing to--in Recruiting?

steward_nd-5fdb7898cb5525537ae98bcd_Dec_17_2020_15_51_47
Basketball

Postgame Wrap: Thoughts on Duke's Win at Notre Dame

USATSI_13898536_168388396_lowres
Basketball

Duke at Notre Dame Gameday Thread

cut_nsd_intro-5fdaaf99c2408839011c05ec_Dec_17_2020_1_10_20
Football

Is Duke's Recruiting Slipping?

riley_leonard-5ec2c896e468b746804e680c_May_18_2020_19_05_32
Football

Duke National Signing Day Hub