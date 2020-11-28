Duke at Georgia Tech Gameday Open Thread

After a two-week break, due to an open date and a COVID-related cancellation, Duke returns to the field for the first time in three weeks, at Georgia Tech.

The Blue Devils are looking to finish the season on a positive note and may be headed into their final game. Florida State, next week’s opponent, only had 44 eligible players this week due to COVID testing and contact tracing, and many will need to be quarantined for 14 days, putting next week’s game in jeopardy.

Duke, who hadn’t had a positive test for most of the season, finally had an up-close brush with the virus. Duke redshirt sophomore linebacker Rocky Shelton II will miss the game at Georgia Tech due to the school's COVID-19 protocol.



Shelton II did not travel with the team to Atlanta on Friday. An assessment by Duke's medical personnel indicated no other members of the program are at risk with this particular circumstance.



A native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Shelton II started the first eight games of the 2020 season and compiled 34 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 quarterback sacks and one interception. He recorded a career-high eight total tackles against N.C. State on October 18.

Duke will need to find a way to contain Georgia Tech’s mobile quarterback Jeff Sims and will look to get its own run game on track against the Yellow Jackets