Duke Gets Commitment From Guard Justin Pickett

ShawnKrest

Duke got its 15 recruit in the class of 2021 when three-star offensive lineman Justin Pickett announced on Twitter that he would play for the Blue Devils in college.

Pickett, a 6-foot-7, 315-pounder from Carmel, Indiana’s Carmel High, is ranked No. 1,214 in the class, No. 58 at offensive guard and No. 20 in Indiana by 247Sports.

Pickett had picked up over two dozen scholarship offers, including West Virginia, Central Florida, Toledo, Arizona, Illinois, Tulane and Tulsa.

Pickett played left guard for Carmel last season, helping lead the Greyhounds to a Class 6A state title. He was named all-state by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.

He planned to make several college visits this summer, including Missouri, Kansas Illinois and Purdue, but the COVID-19 outbreak put a stop to that. He managed to visit a few MAC schools before the quarantine closed college campuses.

Overall, however, the pandemic helped shift his recruitment into high gear. He told the Indy Star things “blew up” during the lockdown. In addition to Duke, Illinois, West Virginia and Arizona took notice of his film.

His high school coach, John Hebert, told the Star, “He is an amazing kid. No ego, very smart, super tough and a great leader. He will play football for a long time.”

Pickett gave up basketball last season to help rest his body after playing both sports for Carmel High his first two years of high school.

Pickett is the third offensive lineman in Duke’s 15-man commitment class for 2021, joining tackles Andrew Jones and Almarion Crim.

We Will Have March Madness in 2021

With power conferences postponing football season, college basketball fans got a bit of good news, when NCAA officials promised that the tournament would be played in 2021, just maybe not in March

ShawnKrest

Austin Rivers, Mason Plumlee in Action as NBA Regular Season Winds Down

Only two former Duke players were in action in a light Wednesday as the NBA regular season winds down. Austin Rivers and Mason Plumlee saw action in their second-to-last game before the postseason begins

ShawnKrest

Duke Tight End Noah Gray Tuning Out Distractions

From a pandemic to a new offensive coordinator to quarterback competition and player protests, this preseason has more potential distractions than any other. But Duke tight end Noah Gray is tuning them all out

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: I Trust the People in Our Medical Department

The ACC is going forward with football, and that means teams will need to stick to safety protocols to avoid infection. David Cutcliffe has done a great deal of work at Duke learning best practices from experts and communicating with everyone involved.

ShawnKrest

Jayson Tatum, Jahlil Okafor Lead Duke NBA Tuesday

Zion Williamson sat out his game but there was plenty of Duke representation in the NBA on Tuesday. Jayson Tatum scored 29, Jahlil Okafor had his biggest game in seven months and Harry Giles added a double-double.

ShawnKrest

ACC Releases Statement Saying It Will Trust Medical Experts

With two major conferences postponing the season, the ACC released a statement emphasizing that it would make a play/don't play decision based on medical experts, not other conferences' decisions. With comments from Duke defensive end Drew Jordan.

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke Linebacker Brandon Hill, Running Back Myles Hudzick Opt Out

Reportedly, Duke linebacker Brandon Hill and running back Myles Hudzick have decided to opt out of the season due to concern over the COVID-19 pandemic. Both have been removed from the team's online roster

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chase Brice Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Duke quarterback Chase Brice, who has yet to throw a pass for the Blue Devils after transferring from Clemson, was named to the watch list for the Unitas Golden Arm Award. Plus, David Cutcliffe breaks down the quarterback competition.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out For Tuesday's Game

Only two former Duke players played on Monday, but the big news surrounded two who won't be in action Tuesday. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss New Orleans' game, both with right knee soreness.

ShawnKrest

Commentary: The ACC Played On

The Big Ten and Pac-12 appear to be calling off their fall seasons. Common sense says that the ACC and SEC will be next to fall, but John Swofford has always been more chess than dominoes. Could playing on be the right call in the end?

ShawnKrest