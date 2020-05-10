Duke Included in Top Five For 2021 Tackle Michael Gonzalez

Three-star offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez has begun to narrow his college search. The 6-foot-4, 280 pounder from Monroe, NC’s Sun Valley High has picked up more than a dozen offers. He’s rated the No. 606 prospect in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports, who also has him No. 28 among guards and No. 33 in the state of North Carolina. Rivals has him No. 57 at his position and No. 22 in the state.

Gonzalez has picked up offers from North Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, Illinois, Ohio State, Florida and Georgia Tech. None of those schools made the cut, however, when Gonzalez released his top five.

Gonzalez posted his choices on his Twitter account, saying, “Thank you to all the schools that have been recruiting me up to this point. I will now like to focus my interests on these 5 schools.”

The list included Duke, NC State, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Louisville.

Gonzalez played both ways for Sun Valley last year, lining up on offense primarily at left tackle, although he’s able to play inside on the line as well and is listed as a guard by many recruiting networks. On defense, he played defensive tackle. He’s projected to be an offensive lineman in college.

Duke currently has one offensive lineman in its nine-man 2021 class of commitments, Pfafftown, NC tackle Andrew Jones.

The Blue Devils have been busy trying to get company for Jones, however, extending offers to a flurry of big men, including Tyler Maro, Jacoby Jackson, Garner Langlo and Michael Myslinski in the past two weeks. Tackle Diego Pounds, like Gonzalez, has also recently named the Blue Devils in his list of leaders.