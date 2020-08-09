BlueDevilCountry
Duke's Jack Wohlabaugh on Practice: Shields on Facemasks the Only Difference

ShawnKrest

Last season, Duke opened the schedule with a game against Alabama. It looked like this year, the Blue Devils would get a chance to ease into their season with non-conference games against a schedule that included Middle Tennessee, Elon and Charlotte.

The pandemic forced changes to the schedule, however, and, instead, Duke will meet Notre Dame in the opener.

Center Jack Wohlabaugh shrugged off the upgrade in the opening day opponent, however.

“We kind of thought the schedule would change,” he said. “It’s good to finally see it what it is, what it’s going to be. Notre Dame is a great team. We respect that. We’re still going to prepare as we would, no matter who we played in the first game. It’s definitely exciting when you open up with a team like them.”

Wohlabaugh and the rest of the offensive line are still getting to know new line coach Greg Frey.

“I feel really good,” he said. “Spring ball got cut short because of coronavirus, so we’re still getting used to Coach Frey, learning, getting more comfortable with his drills. We have a really good bond with him. We trust Coach Frey. I think we’re in a really good spot on offensive line. We have a lot of depth with (Stanford transfer) Devery (Hamilton) coming in and the new freshmen. I think we’re in a really good spot.”

The team was excited about the opening of preseason practice, but the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic still hangs over Duke’s preparation.

“I think we all hope we have a season and it all goes smooth,” Wohlabaugh said. “It’s really fluctuated. I think sometimes it was really concerning and we didn’t really know what was happening, especially with other sports going on and getting cancelled. But as for practice, workouts and everything leading up to this, we’ve been distancing, trying to follow guidelines. Practice went pretty smooth. We had shields on our facemasks, but everything felt pretty normal besides that.”

Duke NBA Update: Seth Curry Returns From Injury, Gary Trent Jr. Continues to Hit

Seth Curry returned from a leg injury that kept him out of the last two games. Gary Trent Jr. continued his hot shooting with his third 20-point game in the last four. Quinn Cook had his second-best scoring game of the year as Duke's NBA Bubble players had a big Saturday

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Finalists for NBA Awards

Zion Williamson is one of three finalists for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He would join Grant Hill, Elton Brand and Kyrie Irving if he wins. Brandon Ingram is a finalist for Most Improved, an award a Duke player has never won

ShawnKrest

Duke's Michael Carter II: Returning to Practice Was "a Breath of Fresh Air"

Duke safety Michael Carter II is a senior on one of the deepest units of the team. He was ready to get his final season started, calling the first day of practice "a breath of fresh air"

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Gets Rested, Brandon Ingram Leads Way for Duke NBA Players

Zion Williamson sat out the second game of a back-to-back, giving JJ Redick a start. Brandon Ingram, Jayson Tatum and Frank Jackson were the leading scorers for Duke's NBA contingent in Friday Bubble action

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: 98 Percent of Our Players Arrived In Shape

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said the first day of practice was the most fun he's had since March. The Blue Devils arrived ready to work--Cutcliffe estimated that 98 percent of them were in shape when they came back

ShawnKrest

Two Blue Devils Opt Out of Season

Backup offensive lineman Jacob Rimmer and long snapper Ben Wyatt will sit out this season for Duke, coach David Cutcliffe announced. Both are opting out of the season due to concern over COVID-19.

ShawnKrest

Big Games for Gary Trent, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram on Thursday

It was a busy Thursday in the Orlando Bubble. Gary Trent Jr. put up 27 points with a career high in threes. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each put up two dozen points, and Quinn Cook got his first start as a Laker

ShawnKrest

Duke Finds Out Its Non-Conference Foe, Schedule Dates

Duke will end its regular season with a home game against Florida State on Dec. 5, its latest regular season game since 1930. The Blue Devils also learned its non-conference opponent and the dates of its 11 games.

ShawnKrest

Victor Dimukeje, Chris Rumph II Ranked Among Four Most-Explosive Edge Rushers

Duke's defensive line should be able to pressure quarterbacks this year. Victor Dimukeje and Chris Rumph II were both named among the top four most explosive edge rushers in college football in a preseason analysis.

ShawnKrest

Duke Receives One Vote in Preseason Poll

The preseason college football coaches poll was released on Thursday, and Duke received one vote, the first time the Blue Devils have had someone write their name on a ballot since last year's preseason poll. Duke will play three preseason top 25 teams this year.

ShawnKrest