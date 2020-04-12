Three-star quarterback Jordan Moore committed to Duke on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder from Towson, Maryland’s Loyola Blakefield High is the No. 1,021 prospect in the Class of 2021, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 81 athlete (his position classification by 247Sports, instead of quarterback).

Moore had just released his list of 10 schools that were his finalists earlier in the week. He chose Duke over Boston College, Virginia, Maryland, Syracuse, Wisconsin, UCLA, Yale, Harvard and Princeton. He also had offers from Virginia Tech, Pitt and West Virginia.

Some schools, including some of Moore’s 10 finalists, were recruiting him as a wide receiver, although it appears that Duke is planning to use him at quarterback. He passed for 2,184 yards and 27 touchdowns last season, against just five interceptions. He had six games with three or more touchdowns. He also added 649 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

His high school coach, Anthony Zehyoue, told the Baltimore Sun, “He’s a competitive kid. He hates losing. He’s brought that competitiveness to our program. He really does enjoy going to practice. … In terms of watching him grow, he’s grown not only as an athlete — each year growing a little stronger, a little quicker and understanding the game more — but the part I’m probably is being able to learn coverages, learn defenses and just learning the bigger aspect of the game.”

Moore becomes the seventh commitment to Duke in the class of 2021 and the third offensive recruit, joining tackle Andrew Jones and receiver Sahmir Hagans, both three-stars.