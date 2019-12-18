DukeMaven
Duke Lands WR Jontavis Robertson in NSD Morning Coup.

ShawnKrest

Duke finished a wild 14-minute run on National Signing Day by adding its three biggest remaining targets in the class. After flipping safety Da’Quan Johnson from Troy and corner Jaylen Stinson from Purdue, the Blue Devils accepted the national letter of intent from Georgia wide receiver Jontavis Robertson.

Duke convinced Robertson to take an official visit to Durham the weekend before the early signing period, which Robertson had originally slated for a visit to in-state school Georgia. He had taken an official visit to Indiana the previous weekend.

The Blue Devils were able to impress the 3-star receiver on the visit and hold off the other two suitors to add him to the class.

Robertson is a 6-foot-0, 180-pounder out of Gray, Georgia’s Jones County High. He’s the 801 ranked player in the class and No. 121 at wide receiver. He becomes the third-highest ranked player in Duke’s class of 2020.

Robertson is an explosive talent at wide receiver who has another gear once he finds open space. He also excels at reaching that space with quick moves in traffic.

His highlight film features several punt return scores where he's able to maneuver in traffic and find open space. He can also use his speed and quickness to leave defenders behind on long passes.

All you really need to know about Robertson, however, is that three of the plays on his highlight film are of him blocking downfield on passes to teammates. He's a hard-nosed blocker who takes defenders out of the play and doesn't stop until the whistle.

