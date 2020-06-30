Duke to Become Last Power Five Team to Return to Campus

Duke student-athletes will begin returning to campus in mid-July, the school announced on Tuesday.

The football team will be the first to return to campus, with Blue Devil football players scheduled to start a phased return on July 12.

“ Upon arrival to campus, all student-athletes will be tested for COVID-19 and will be required to follow health and hygiene protocols established by Duke and national medical experts,” the school said in a statement. “These measures are consistent with the procedures for all Duke undergraduate students.”

Here’s a tentative schedule for the return of other teams’ student-athletes.

Duke women’s soccer: July 21

Duke volleyball: July 27

Duke field hockey: July 29

Duke cross country (men’s and women’s): July 29

Duke men’s soccer: July 29

Duke women’s basketball: August 2

Duke men’s basketball: August 2

Duke football will be the last team in the Power Five to have its student-athletes return.

In the ACC, some teams will have had more than a 40-day head start by the time Duke athletes begin reporting.

Florida State and Virginia Tech reported back on June 1. Miami returned a day later.

Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Louisville began returning on June 8. Louisville had a three-group phased approach that will last into July before everyone on the team is back on campus.

North Carolina began a four-group phased return on June 12. Georgia Tech returned June 15. NC State players began coming back to campus on June 20 and Boston College on June 22. Wake Forest issued a release saying small groups of players would return in “late June,” and Virginia is scheduled back on July 5.

Every Big Ten team was scheduled to return by June 22. The Big 12 teams all returned to campus on June 15, a week after the entire SEC reported back.

In the Pac-12, teams began reporting on June 15 and USC was the last to start returning, on June 24.

Independent Notre Dame began returning June 15.