Duke looks at qb, d line in spring game

Duke wrapped up its spring practice with the annual Spring Showcase, holding the event for the first time in two years. The pandemic ended Duke’s spring practice after three days last year, cancelling the scrimmage.

This year’s practice was also interrupted by a COVID outbreak on the team, but Duke was able to get all of its practices in and finish the spring session.

Duke coach David Cutcliffe discussed spring practice earlier this month, when the Blue Devils had just begun donning the pads.

Cutcliffe discussed the changes to the team’s coaching staff during the offseason and gave a breakdown of the Duke offensive and defensive position groups, including a breakdown of the quarterback position.

For the fourth straight season, Duke will have a new starting quarterback, and Cutcliffe discussed the candidates for the job.

In the spring game, rising redshirt junior quarterback Gunnar Holmberg completed five-of-nine pass attempts for 107 yards and one touchdown in the 40-play scrimmage Saturday morning at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Holmberg connected with junior wide receiver Jalon Calhoun for an 80-yard scoring strike. Redshirt sophomore running back Jordan Waters added a 51-yard touchdown run.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Luca Diamont rushed six times for 22 yards, while completing two-of-three passes for 26 yards. Calhoun (85 yards) and junior Darrell Harding Jr. (19 yards) paced the receiving unit with two receptions each.

True freshman Jordan Moore was also available for spring practice after enrolling early at Duke.

The defensive line is also an area of interest after Duke sent both starting defensive ends to the NFL Draft. Cutcliffe also discussed the prospects to replace them.