Duke Makes Cut for 2021 CB Ryan Barnes' Top 15

ShawnKrest

Three-star cornerback Ryan Barnes has begun to narrow his college search. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Barnes is in the class of 2021 at Gaithersburg, Maryland’s Quince Orchard High. He’s rated No. 584 in the country by 247Sports, No. 43 at corner and No. 19 in Maryland. Rivals has him No. 55 at his position and No. 21 in the state.

He has picked up 33 college offers already and recently announced his top 15.

“I want to Thank All of the Coaches that have believed in my potential & offered me opportunities to play football on the next level,” he tweeted. “Although My Recruitment is Still Open, I will be Focusing on these 15 schools at the moment.”

The corresponding diagram featured the title “33 to 15.”

Duke was one of the schools to survive the cut. The others are ACC rivals Virginia Tech, Virginia, Clemson, NC State, Florida State and Georgia Tech. Also in the top 15 are Power Five schools Notre Dame, Penn State, Maryland, West Virginia, Michigan, Tennessee, Oregon and South Carolina.

Power five schools that didn’t make the cut to top 15 include Oklahoma, Arizona State, Boston College, Florida, Georgia, Michigan State, Syracuse, USC, Kentucky, LSU and Louisville.

While he has skill on the field, Barnes is focusing on his classroom work, which should help keep Duke near the top of his recruitment.

“Academics is the lead [factor in the decision], including having my major and a strong network that will be there for me after I graduate,” Barnes told SI’s Irish Breakdown. “I want to be able to see myself on campus if football isn’t in the picture, and then finally, a coaching staff that will develop me for the next level.”

