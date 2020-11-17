SI.com
Duke's Michael Carter II a Semifinalist for Man of the Year

ShawnKrest

Senior safety Michael Carter II was announced as one of 20 semifinalists for the fourth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.

Compiled by a subset of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Selection Committee, the semifinalists have all demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.

Carter II has been instrumental in Duke's secondary throughout his four years. In 43 career games (33 starts), he has compiled 125 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, one caused fumble, one fumble recovery and 22 pass breakups.

As a preseason All-ACC selection at safety and a team captain for the Blue Devils, Carter is a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy which recognizes the nation's best football scholar-athlete. While on course to graduate this May, the Douglasville, Ga., native, maintains a 3.37 GPA as a public policy major while working towards a markets and management certificate.

Carter II is a two-time Academic All-ACC selection and has garnered ACC Academic Honor Roll nods in each of his three seasons in Durham. In the community, he has volunteered numerous hours whether it's been with Habitat for Humanity, the Ronald McDonald House, or the Urban Ministries of Durham. Carter II is also highly involved in the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, which focuses on uplifting people and communities through service.

Seventeen seniors and three juniors make up the list. Among conferences, the SEC led the way with six selections, while the Pac 12 and ACC had three each. The Big Ten and Big 12 each had two semifinalists, while the American Athletic Conference, MAC and Mountain West each had one selection. There is also one semifinalist from an FBS Independent program.

Three finalists will be named for the award on Wednesday, December 16. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony on February 16, 2021.

Last year, Tennessee's Trey Smith won the award. The first two Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year awards were presented to Shaquem Griffin of UCF in 2017 and D'Cota Dixon of Wisconsin in 2018.

The award is the first college football honor to focus primarily on a player's leadership, both on and off the field.

"It's my honor to announce this impressive group of student-athletes as semifinalists for the fourth annual Collegiate Man of the Year," said Witten. "With all of the challenges this year has given us, these young men are shining examples of what makes college football great. They have demonstrated exceptional character and leadership, often while facing large challenges. They are great representatives for the game of football, and I commend all nominees for getting to this point."


The full list of semifinalists includes (in alphabetical order):
Najee Harris (Alabama)
Amadeo West (Army)
Elijah Hicks (California)

Michael Carter II (Duke)
Harry Crider (Indiana)
Skylar Thompson (Kansas State)
Joshua Paschal (Kentucky)
Adam Shibley (Michigan)
Nick Bolton (Missouri)
Cameron Kinley (Navy)
Lawson Hall (Nevada)
Daelin Hayes (Notre Dame)
Spencer Eason-Riddle (South Carolina)
Talanoa Hufanga (Southern California)
Kingsley Jonathan (Syracuse)
Sam Ehlinger (Texas)
Kellen Mond (Texas A&M)
Andre Mintze (Vanderbilt)
Elijah Molden (Washington)
Mike Caliendo (Western Michigan)

