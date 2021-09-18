September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeBasketballFootballSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Duke vs Northwestern: Gameday Live Blog

Blue Devils face first Power Five foe of year
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Duke attempts to win its second straight game and move to 2-1 on the season when the Blue Devils host Northwestern at Wallace Wade.

Duke has won two straight over the Big Ten private school that is a frequent non-conference opponent. The all-time series between the two is tied 10-10.

Duke will be playing its first Power Five opponent of the year, and it’s all Power Five the rest of the way as Kansas from the Big 12 wraps up the non-conference schedule next week, then Duke heads into the ACC schedule.

The Blue Devils got well against NC A&T last week after a season-opening loss against Charlotte. David Cutcliffe emphasized that the Blue Devils need to be aggressive and lived up to his advice by going for an onside kick and passing up a short field goal to run the ball into the end zone with seconds left in the half in the half.

Northwestern is 1-1, opening with a home conference loss to Michigan State, 38-21, then beating Indiana State, 24-6. This is the Wildcats first road game of the year.

The temperature is in the 80s with high humidity, and the stadium has implemented heat advisory precautions for fans. That could make it tough on the field for the two teams.

There are no NFL scouts seated in the pressbox (they may be located elsewhere) although a pair of scouts from the Cheez-It Bowl are present.

Duke is wearing all blue—shirts, pants and helmets. Northwestern has white shirts and helmets, purple pants.

Northwestern calls tails. It's heads. Duke defers. Northwestern will get the ball first

Duke with the early heat. Forces a three & out for Northwestern with pressure on all three snaps. Then a 50-yard pass to Harding, followed by an 11-yard screen to Durant puts the Blue Devils on top 7-0, 1:43 into the game.

The touchdown was cleared with a fierce block by Graham Barton

More Durant. 20 yard rush takes Duke into scoring territory. 19 yard run puts them in the end zone. Quickly 14-0, 11:07 to go in the first.

cut_on_k-610c150e09ef525a521999fc_Aug_05_2021_16_52_55
Football

Duke vs Northwestern: Gameday Live Blog

durant-613be1f174d7d2649c190638_Sep_10_2021_22_58_44
Football

Duke vs NC A&T Gameday Live Blog

IMG_6572
Football

Duke at Charlotte: Gameday Live Blog

durant-6116cfde09ef525a5219a88e_Aug_13_2021_20_06_00
Football

Over/Under Prop Lines For Duke's Mataeo Durant, Jalon Calhoun

baker-611664cb42a692353ebb9a46_Aug_13_2021_12_45_24
Basketball

Joey Baker: Duke Coaching Transition "Seamless"

amile-61165bdf42a692353ebb9a16_Aug_13_2021_12_15_12
Basketball

Amile Jefferson returns to Duke

coach_k_dog-61166d8cc398f967360d835b_Aug_13_2021_13_07_21
Basketball

Coach K on This Year's Duke Team: All 10 of My Guys Can Play

coach k health care
Basketball

Coach K on His Final Offseason as Duke Coach