Duke vs Northwestern: Gameday Live Blog

Duke attempts to win its second straight game and move to 2-1 on the season when the Blue Devils host Northwestern at Wallace Wade.

Duke has won two straight over the Big Ten private school that is a frequent non-conference opponent. The all-time series between the two is tied 10-10.

Duke will be playing its first Power Five opponent of the year, and it’s all Power Five the rest of the way as Kansas from the Big 12 wraps up the non-conference schedule next week, then Duke heads into the ACC schedule.

The Blue Devils got well against NC A&T last week after a season-opening loss against Charlotte. David Cutcliffe emphasized that the Blue Devils need to be aggressive and lived up to his advice by going for an onside kick and passing up a short field goal to run the ball into the end zone with seconds left in the half in the half.

Northwestern is 1-1, opening with a home conference loss to Michigan State, 38-21, then beating Indiana State, 24-6. This is the Wildcats first road game of the year.

The temperature is in the 80s with high humidity, and the stadium has implemented heat advisory precautions for fans. That could make it tough on the field for the two teams.

There are no NFL scouts seated in the pressbox (they may be located elsewhere) although a pair of scouts from the Cheez-It Bowl are present.

Duke is wearing all blue—shirts, pants and helmets. Northwestern has white shirts and helmets, purple pants.

Northwestern calls tails. It's heads. Duke defers. Northwestern will get the ball first

Duke with the early heat. Forces a three & out for Northwestern with pressure on all three snaps. Then a 50-yard pass to Harding, followed by an 11-yard screen to Durant puts the Blue Devils on top 7-0, 1:43 into the game.

The touchdown was cleared with a fierce block by Graham Barton

More Durant. 20 yard rush takes Duke into scoring territory. 19 yard run puts them in the end zone. Quickly 14-0, 11:07 to go in the first.