Signing Day Drama for Duke: Addison Penn

ShawnKrest

Three days from the early signing period, Duke has 12 commitments in the class of 2020. That means that David Cutcliffe, who usually likes to wrap things up early and have a drama-free National Signing Day, has been hard at work.

In an ongoing series, we look at some of the drama leading up to Duke’s signing day. Today, we look at an offensive lineman who didn’t get his Duke offer until six days before NSD. Texas center Addison Penn.

The three-star is a 6-foot-4, 275-pound center out of Southlake, Texas’ Southlake Carroll High. He’s No. 895 in the nation and No. 20 among centers in the 247Sports ratings. He would be Duke’s third-highest ranked recruit in the class if he signed with the Blue Devils.

Currently, Penn is committed to Boston College and has been for five months. With the Eagles firing coach Steve Addazio, however, Duke made a late run, extending an offer on Dec. 12.

Late in the week, Penn told 247 Sports that he liked the school’s hiring of Jeff Hafley to replace Addazio and was “excited” by the move. He still had not heard from the new coach, which could give the Blue Devils a bit of room to work.

It’s easy to see why Duke likes Penn. He’s a nasty blocker who doesn’t stop until his opponent is prone on the ground with him on top. His highlight film is filled with blockers being driven off the video screen on run plays or thrown to the ground. Penn is also able to stop rushers in their tracks on pass plays, but it’s very clear that he relishes the chance to drive forward on run plays.

Penn was expected to take his official visit to BC this weekend, so it could be too little, too late for the Blue Devils, but his ferocious, tenacious blocking would be welcome on any roster, so it was worth taking a shot, even if it doesn’t work out.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Update on Ryan Smith

ShawnKrest

It was good news/bad news for Duke in the last-minute push to National Signing Day. The Blue Devils missed out on end Jared Ivey and quarterback Deuce Spann, but there are positive developments on uncommitted linebacker Ryan Smith. Read more.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Da'Quan Johnson

ShawnKrest

Uncharacteristically, Duke is scrambling to nail down prospects as Signing Day approaches. In today's installment of NSD Drama, we look at the Alabama athlete Duke is trying to flip from Troy: Da'Quan Johnson. Read more.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Ryan Smith

ShawnKrest

Duke still has roster spots to fill with less than a week to go until National Signing Day. With some rare drama as NSD gets closer, we take a look at Duke's unresolved storylines in an ongoing series. This time, we look at Georgia linebacker and Louisville target Ryan Smith. Read more.

Beyond the Box: Vernon Carey Picks Up Post Quickly

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey never played the post in high school and has learned all his moves down low since arriving at Duke. But his stats and the beyond-the-box-score numbers both show that he's dominating underneath. Read more.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Jontavis Robertson

ShawnKrest

With only 12 commitments and five days until the early National Signing Day, Duke has some work to do. We dive into the rare NSD Drama for Duke in an ongoing series. Today, we look at a Georgia receiver that's getting a push. Read more.

Duke All-Decade Team 2010-2019: Special Teams

ShawnKrest

Duke had its all-time best kicker, punt returner and kick returner play during the last decade, making the selection process for All-Decade special teams fairly easy. Read more.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Ger-Cari Caldwell

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe prefers a drama-free signing day, but with just 12 commits, things are going down to the wire this year. In the first of an ongoing series, we look at prospect Ger-Cari Caldwell.

Duke Offers Junior Trevor Keels

ShawnKrest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski checked in on Blue Devil signee Jeremy Roach earlier this week, then made an offer to his teammate, Trevor Keels after the junior put on an MVP performance. Read more.

A Look At How Tre Jones' Passing Has Changed

ShawnKrest

Without two of college basketball's best finishers on this year's team, Tre Jones has actually increased his assist numbers over last year. Here's how.

Duke All-Decade Team: Defense, 2010-2019

ShawnKrest

Duke's football program has had a resurgence over the last 10 years. As the 2010s end, we look back on the top Blue Devils defensive players over that span in our second All Decade Team installment. Read more