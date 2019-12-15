Signing Day Drama for Duke: Addison Penn

Three days from the early signing period, Duke has 12 commitments in the class of 2020. That means that David Cutcliffe, who usually likes to wrap things up early and have a drama-free National Signing Day, has been hard at work.

In an ongoing series, we look at some of the drama leading up to Duke’s signing day. Today, we look at an offensive lineman who didn’t get his Duke offer until six days before NSD. Texas center Addison Penn.

The three-star is a 6-foot-4, 275-pound center out of Southlake, Texas’ Southlake Carroll High. He’s No. 895 in the nation and No. 20 among centers in the 247Sports ratings. He would be Duke’s third-highest ranked recruit in the class if he signed with the Blue Devils.

Currently, Penn is committed to Boston College and has been for five months. With the Eagles firing coach Steve Addazio, however, Duke made a late run, extending an offer on Dec. 12.

Late in the week, Penn told 247 Sports that he liked the school’s hiring of Jeff Hafley to replace Addazio and was “excited” by the move. He still had not heard from the new coach, which could give the Blue Devils a bit of room to work.

It’s easy to see why Duke likes Penn. He’s a nasty blocker who doesn’t stop until his opponent is prone on the ground with him on top. His highlight film is filled with blockers being driven off the video screen on run plays or thrown to the ground. Penn is also able to stop rushers in their tracks on pass plays, but it’s very clear that he relishes the chance to drive forward on run plays.

Penn was expected to take his official visit to BC this weekend, so it could be too little, too late for the Blue Devils, but his ferocious, tenacious blocking would be welcome on any roster, so it was worth taking a shot, even if it doesn’t work out.