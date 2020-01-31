Duke Entertains Transfers, Recruits Prior to NSD

BlueDevilCountry
ShawnKrest

The run up to February signing day has been much calmer for Duke than the push prior to the December early period. Most of Duke’s 2020 class sent in their letters of intent during the early period. There’s still a few loose ends to follow prior to February 5, however.

Addison Penn, a three-star center who decommitted from Boston College after the Eagles’ coaching change, was a major target for the Blue Devils and committed to Duke just before Christmas. He’s expected to submit his paperwork on signing day. Penn had his official visit earlier in January, for Duke basketball’s showdown with Louisville.

Also visiting Duke over that weekend was an uncommitted 2020 recruit: three-star athlete An’Darius Coffey. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Coffey is the No. 73 athlete in the class and 1,125-ranked player, according to 247Sports.com. A native of Winona, Mississippi, he decommitted from Ole Miss in December. He’s taking an official visit to Memphis this weekend.

He played quarterback and defensive back in high school, and his highlight film is filled with long runs from the quarterback position. He’s expected to play corner at the next level and is listed with Rivals as a corner.

Duke may also use remaining scholarships on incoming transfers, instead of high school recruits. The Blue Devils are expecting a visit from former Clemson backup quarterback Chase Brice, and Brice will be joined by another prospect, according to a report from 247Sports.

Stanford offensive tackle Devery Hamilton is expected to take a visit to Duke this weekend. Hamilton will be eligible this season due to the graduate transfer rule, and he’ll have one year of eligibility, plus, if necessary, his redshirt year. There’s also the possibility he’ll get an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA due to his injury history.

Hamilton was not recruited heavily by Duke in high school, which David Cutcliffe has said previously is a requirement for considering a transfer. Hamilton has already visited Pitt and Indiana.

Cassius Stanley: Kobe's Advice Steered Me Toward Duke

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley is from Los Angeles and met with Kobe Bryant several times before making his college choice. He credits the late NBA legend with helping him choose Duke. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jeff Capel Missed Cameron Crazy Controversy: "I Was Locked In On the Competition"

Pitt coach Jeff Capel was the target of chants by the Duke crowd in his return to Cameron Indoor Stadium, but he said he was too focused on the game to know what all the fuss was about. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: It's Been Tough to Get Vernon Carey Shots

Vernon Carey Jr. had 17 shot attempts against Pitt, his second highest total of the season. Carey has struggled to get shot attempts in ACC play, and it was a priority for Duke to get him the ball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jeff Capel: 'I Couldn't Worry About My Feelings' When Facing Duke

Jeff Capel had played 60 games at Cameron and coached 115, but he had his first game there on the visiting sideline on Tuesday. He tried to focus on the challenge of game planning against Duke instead of worrying about his feelings. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Leads ACC With 11 Academic All-ACC Selections

Duke had 11 players named Academic All-ACC, marking the eleventh straight year the Blue Devils have led the conference in selections to the team. Five players were repeat selections, while six were first-timers. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K Apologizes for Scolding Students "But Let's Find a Different Cheer"

Coach Mike Krzyzewski yelled at the student section for a cheer singling out Pitt coach, and former Blue Devil, Jeff Capel. When he found out later that the cheer was relatively benign, he apologized but still thought it was inappropriate. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

BallisLife

Duke Transfer Update: Chase Brice Expected to Visit

Clemson QB Chase Brice is expected to visit Duke this weekend as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. Two now-former Blue Devils have also found new homes in the transfer portal. Read more

ShawnKrest

Eating His Young: Coach K's Record Against His Assistants

Coach Mike Krzyzewski has faced eight former players or assistants. As the only one to beat him, Mike Brey, says, "He likes to eat his young." Here's the overall record of K against his coaching tree.

ShawnKrest

Jeff Capel on Returning to Duke: "Once Competition Starts, Man It's Competition"

Former Duke player and coach Jeff Capel returned to Cameron Indoor Stadium to lead his Pitt team against the Blue Devils. He said it was weird coming in for shoot around, but once the game started, he locked it. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K to Team on Kobe: "Men Cry"

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski held a team meeting on Monday to share his memories of Kobe Bryant with his players and to help them grieve. Read more.

ShawnKrest