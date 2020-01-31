Duke Entertains Transfers, Recruits Prior to NSD

The run up to February signing day has been much calmer for Duke than the push prior to the December early period. Most of Duke’s 2020 class sent in their letters of intent during the early period. There’s still a few loose ends to follow prior to February 5, however.

Addison Penn, a three-star center who decommitted from Boston College after the Eagles’ coaching change, was a major target for the Blue Devils and committed to Duke just before Christmas. He’s expected to submit his paperwork on signing day. Penn had his official visit earlier in January, for Duke basketball’s showdown with Louisville.

Also visiting Duke over that weekend was an uncommitted 2020 recruit: three-star athlete An’Darius Coffey. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Coffey is the No. 73 athlete in the class and 1,125-ranked player, according to 247Sports.com. A native of Winona, Mississippi, he decommitted from Ole Miss in December. He’s taking an official visit to Memphis this weekend.

He played quarterback and defensive back in high school, and his highlight film is filled with long runs from the quarterback position. He’s expected to play corner at the next level and is listed with Rivals as a corner.

Duke may also use remaining scholarships on incoming transfers, instead of high school recruits. The Blue Devils are expecting a visit from former Clemson backup quarterback Chase Brice, and Brice will be joined by another prospect, according to a report from 247Sports.

Stanford offensive tackle Devery Hamilton is expected to take a visit to Duke this weekend. Hamilton will be eligible this season due to the graduate transfer rule, and he’ll have one year of eligibility, plus, if necessary, his redshirt year. There’s also the possibility he’ll get an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA due to his injury history.

Hamilton was not recruited heavily by Duke in high school, which David Cutcliffe has said previously is a requirement for considering a transfer. Hamilton has already visited Pitt and Indiana.