Duke Offers 2021 Tackle Max Merril

ShawnKrest

Duke added a second offensive lineman to its class of 2021 when Alabama tackle Almarion Crim joined previously committed Andrew Jones in the 12-man class. The Blue Devils are clearly not done looking to add help to the offensive line in the recruiting cycle, however, as Duke coaches continue to offer big men in the class of 2021.

One of the latest to receive a scholarship offer from Duke is Max Merril, a three-star tackle from Houston’s Strake Jesuit. The 6-foot-4, 273-pound Merril is rated No. 1,192 in the nation by 247Sports, who also has him No. 104 at offensive tackle and No. 181 in the state of Texas.

Duke joins nearly three dozen other schools in offering Merril, including Power Five schools Louisville, Arizona, Colorado, Purdue, Indiana, Vanderbilt and Kansas. He also has several offers from Ivy League schools and military academies.

In addition to picking up scholarship offers, Merril has been busy working out during the coronavirus shutdown. He says that he works out five to seven times a week and has added 30 pounds of muscle since the nationwide quarantine began.

Meril hopes to study business in college, so Duke, with its world-renown Fuqua School of Business, should have an advantage.

“Connections and kind of a network that I can build up there because that way I can use that later on. It's really helpful for me,” Merril told SI.com’s Buffs Country after Colorado offered him. “And my mom works in the business world already. And she's pretty well connected and knows how important it is. So her connections that I have access to as well as the ones I'll make in college are going to be the ones that helped me the next 40 years.”

Scouting Report: 2023 Duke Target Arch Manning

Arch Manning has the laser rocket arm of uncle Peyton and the scrambling ability of grandfather Archie. It's easy to see why Duke's David Cutcliffe is one of several coaches excited about the 2023 prospect.

ShawnKrest

Could David Cutcliffe Have Another Manning to coach?

David Cutcliffe's history with the Manning family is well-known, and there might be one chapter left. Arch Manning, son of Cooper and nephew of Peyton and Eli, is a top passer in the class of 2023, and the Blue Devils are in the mix with his recruitment.

ShawnKrest

Transfer Andrew Nembhard Chooses Gonzaga Over Duke

Former Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard will finish his college career at Gonzaga, picking the Zags over Duke. Nembhard has to sit out a year and has two years of eligibility remaining.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Top 2021 NFL Draft Prospects No. 10 through 6

Duke was shut out of the 2020 NFL Draft but could have multiple picks next season for just the third time since 1990. Here's a look at SI's draft ratings for Duke's roster, Numbers 10 through 6

ShawnKrest

Duke's Top Five 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

Defense leads the way for Duke's NFL hopes as the top five 2021 Blue Devils draft prospects include two defensive linemen and a cornerback.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Denies Getting Illegal Benefits

A Florida appeals court ruled last week that Zion Williamson didn't have to answer charges he received illegal benefits at Duke. He did anyway, filing a motion calling the charges "baseless" and denying them.

ShawnKrest

Half of Duke Basketball Team Makes ACC Honor Roll

Seven of the 14 players on Duke's men's basketball team made ACC Honor Roll, including the entire senior class. Every Duke athletic team had at least half of its members honored.

ShawnKrest

Duke Football Has 67 ACC Honor Roll Players

Duke had 67 football players make the ACC Honor Roll, which ranked third among the 14 teams in the league. The group has combined for 118 honor roll berths over their careers.

ShawnKrest

Duke Sets ACC Record With 572 Honor Roll Athletes

Duke Athletics continued its dominance of the ACC Honor roll, setting a league record with 572 athletes earning the academic honor this year. It's the 32nd time in 33 years Duke has led the league.

ShawnKrest

2021 Offensive Tackle Almarion Crim Commits to Duke

Duke added a second offensive tackle to its 12-man class of 2021 when three-star Almarion Crim chose the Blue Devils out of a top 10 that included Louisville, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.

ShawnKrest