Duke Offers 2021 Tackle Max Merril

Duke added a second offensive lineman to its class of 2021 when Alabama tackle Almarion Crim joined previously committed Andrew Jones in the 12-man class. The Blue Devils are clearly not done looking to add help to the offensive line in the recruiting cycle, however, as Duke coaches continue to offer big men in the class of 2021.

One of the latest to receive a scholarship offer from Duke is Max Merril, a three-star tackle from Houston’s Strake Jesuit. The 6-foot-4, 273-pound Merril is rated No. 1,192 in the nation by 247Sports, who also has him No. 104 at offensive tackle and No. 181 in the state of Texas.

Duke joins nearly three dozen other schools in offering Merril, including Power Five schools Louisville, Arizona, Colorado, Purdue, Indiana, Vanderbilt and Kansas. He also has several offers from Ivy League schools and military academies.

In addition to picking up scholarship offers, Merril has been busy working out during the coronavirus shutdown. He says that he works out five to seven times a week and has added 30 pounds of muscle since the nationwide quarantine began.

Meril hopes to study business in college, so Duke, with its world-renown Fuqua School of Business, should have an advantage.

“Connections and kind of a network that I can build up there because that way I can use that later on. It's really helpful for me,” Merril told SI.com’s Buffs Country after Colorado offered him. “And my mom works in the business world already. And she's pretty well connected and knows how important it is. So her connections that I have access to as well as the ones I'll make in college are going to be the ones that helped me the next 40 years.”